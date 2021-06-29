BLACKFOOT – Bingham County commissioners put on a different hat Tuesday morning, serving as the Board of Equalization. The BoE is a governing body that reviews residents’ concerns about unfair or improper property tax values and then makes adjustments to those numbers as they see relevant.
Ryan VanDyke asked for the commissioners to work in this position and hear his position on why he feels that his property value is not as high as the county assessor’s office has it listed.
The commissioners had VanDyke start with his points of concerns, where he would spend the better part of an hour presenting testimony and 13 different exhibits as to why he felt he has been wronged in the situation and by whom. His long list of issues presented accusations against many different parties, but would boil down to his belief that his property is being overvalued, leading to him paying more in taxes, ergo that Bingham County is fraudulently collecting more taxes than it should.
VanDyke noted that he has tried to go through different avenues in efforts of receiving an answer or reconciliation with little to no help from those whom he had met with. It would be this lack of response that would lead to other issues highlighted in his prima facia case, but would not provide any concrete information that would suggest that the current assessment was overvaluing his property. Rather, VanDyke provided exhibits of different issues that he felt played into the alleged overvaluing of his property.
Once he completed his case, county Assessor Donavan Harrington addressed some of the issues and concerns presented by VanDyke. Arguably one of the biggest issues that would be noted is that the cost of nearly every piece of property in Bingham County continues to go up and has been well documented in the past — some property values have seen over 100% increases in value in under three years when the average is over 10 years. Harrington said values must remain within a set percentage of the true value of the property for the county to be in compliance and if the county does not remain in compliance, the state may make the adjustments on behalf of the county.
The commissioners allowed for VanDyke to provide a rebuttal to the assessor’s office’s response. VanDyke wanted to reiterate that he feels there needs to be more done and the county is unfairly using others’ property values as a comparison for his.
Chairman Whitney Manwaring said they would not be making a decision immediately and would provide VanDyke with an answer by July 12. Pending their decision as the BoE, VanDyke will have the option to appeal any decision that he does not agree within 30 days. Assuming the decision is not in his favor, he would be able to appeal for judicial review within 30 days.