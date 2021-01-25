BLACKFOOT – Bingham County commissioners previously discussed the possibility of selling more than one of their parcels of property as well as the soon-to-be vacant Public Works building located on Frontage Road. The decision to sell the old shop has been in discussion for some time with prospective buyers making note that they would be interested in the location to expand their current office space leading into newer projects.
Chase Hendricks, Bingham County civil attorney, met with the commissioners to discuss the plans for the sale as well as discussing the notice that will be provided to the public alerting them of the sale date, location, and pricing per acre. Hendricks explained that he wrote it as an open auction; it will not require sealed bids. He also wrote into the lease contract for one of their properties that the Road and Bridge Department will be sampling the land for potential easy access to gravel.
The need for the gravel for the county is a constant pursuit. They use thousands of tons of gravel during their mountain road restorations as well as for road base when building new or repairing existing roadways. If they are to find necessary gravel access on the property, it will continue to be leased, but that will not be known until test holes are dug.
The open property that the county will be accepting bids for are approximately 132 acres and the other 75 acres.
The first at 132 acres will be auctioned at $2,000 per acre on March 8, at 2 p.m. in the commissioners’ chambers. If there are too many people to safely social distance in the chambers, they will move into a courtroom to conduct the auction. The second at approximately 75 acres is currently under a lease and the county may continue the lease pending both parties reaching agreement on the standards and verbiage of the agreement.
The last piece of property that will be posted for auction on March 8 is the former Road and Bridge Shop located on Frontage Road as well as the outbuildings and the parcel of property where the compound sits. According to Hendricks, because of renovations conducted to the shop as well as the outbuildings, they have been classified as being aged at 15 years old and in good standing. The Road and Bridge Shop is connected to city sewer and has its own well. It was recently appraised at a value of $800,000 for the property and will be up for purchase at the same time as the acreage. The county reserved the right in the sales documents to reject offers on the shop.
Commissioner Whitney Manwaring, who also serves on the Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency board, asked Hendricks if the property is able to be sold at a lesser amount because of potential interest in the property from BURA. BURA aided in recruiting Premier Technology to the Blackfoot area and are aware of the Small Nuclear Reactor (SNR) project that Premier will be working on.
It was reported during a BURA meeting that Premier Technology has expressed interest in the Road and Bridge shop because of the location to their campus and questions were asked about BURA aiding in facilitating a purchase agreement for the property. They would intend on using the location as additional office space for employees and subcontractors during the SNR project.
The SNR project — prior to the pandemic — was projected to need nearly 5,000 employees by completion. That number includes local jobs as well as those working onsite for the installation at the Idaho National Laboratory.
The sale of these properties arrives on the heels of the county making a purchase offer for an office building adjacent to the courthouse for future expansion.