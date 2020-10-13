SHELLEY – Bingham County Commissioners made a tough decision regarding a potential subdivision in the area near the Eastern Idaho Regional Wastewater Authority’s treatment facility near Shelley on Friday.
Tiffany Olsen, Bingham County Planning and Development director, along with Dave Romrell met with commissioners Jessica Lewis and Whitney Manwaring to present the recommendations from the Planning and Zoning Commission. Commissioner Mark Bair sat in the vestibule between the hallway and commissioners chambers because he felt it would be a direct conflict of interest for him to participate in the meeting because he is a member of the EIRWWA board representing Bingham County.
Olsen detailed the two major hurdles that lay in front of the three-plot subdivision that has been presented and named as River Bend 2. The planned subdivision is a small addition to a larger one directly adjacent to it, but was met with some opposition.
The first hurdle that needed addressing was about the recommendation from Southeastern Idaho Public Health that, if at all possible, the three lots be connected to community sewer and water to prevent the increase of septic systems. The request for public wastewater service comes amid concerns about potential contamination to drinking water in the Snake River Aquifer precipitating through the ground and into the safe drinking water.
The issue also comes as a concern with the drilling of private wells because they are not tested for contaminants at the same time intervals as those operated by a municipality and are often not drilled nearly as deep as a municipal well. Although the desire is to connect into the system, the developer has been presented with different options that involve larger-than-traditional setbacks to allow for safe installation of septic systems as well as setbacks from the river front and high-voltage power lines that run through the area. Although larger setbacks are not always desired, it is acceptable according to Chris Street who was representing the land owners.
The second hurdle presented was installing a community well and septic system. As previously mentioned, although not the ideal plan, the developer remains flexible, according to Street.
Olsen read into the record a statement issued during a Shelley City Council meeting accusing the Bingham County commissioners of not having “the guts to step up and do the right thing by letting someone place three lots right up against the sewer plant.”
Members of the P&Z provided a fair statement in response to the accusation, stating, “It is visibly obvious that it will be a treatment plant and it is buyer beware.” The response explains exactly how P&Z felt on the subject — if it fits the code, it is the developer who takes the risk in selling the lot.
Olsen then addressed one of the pressing issues — a letter addressed directly to the county commissioners from EIRWWA — which Olsen explained should have been sent to her office since they were notified about the potential subdivision being placed near their treatment facility. In the letter, they explained that they are concerned about drinking water wells being drilled in that location due to past potential contamination to the water table with their previous unlined lagoons that they used to use prior to the Department of Environmental Quality requiring all lagoons be lined.
Manwaring verified with Olsen that EIRWWA was notified as a neighboring location and not as a governmental entity. Olsen confirmed it, and explained that the letter was sent on August 11, which was before their August 20 meeting and the P&Z meeting held on Sept. 9. Olsen also stated that they did not send a representative to the P&Z meeting to express their concerns or their position on the presented plat. Olsen then stated had the letter been addressed properly and it came to her office, she would have provided them with the same response that would be given to any other neighbor notification — the window for testimony has been missed, there are options for appeals and then explain the next steps.
Lewis made the motion to disregard EIRWWA’s late letter as testimony and that they uphold the P&Z recommendation and approve the subdivision as previously presented.
Chase Hendricks, county civil attorney, did express that if they chose to allow the letter from EIRWWA into the record, he would recommend that they send the topic to the November P&Z meeting for a new hearing and testimony. However, because they made the decision to not allow the letter in as testimony, the decision stands as presented.