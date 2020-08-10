BLACKFOOT – Coming off of the news from state leaders that the state will be bolstering funds to ensure that school districts across the state have the tools they need to meet the needs of their students in these unprecedented times, a Blackfoot school growth committee met to discuss how to better meet the needs of the students and community.
Members of the committee came into the meeting with new information from an outside source that polled 100 patrons of the Blackfoot School District regarding the need of a new elementary school as well as the hope to re-purpose I.T. Stoddard Elementary into a Technical Education Center (TEC).
The responses to the probe were a landslide in favor of doing some new construction in the community, and the voice supporting the TEC was even louder.
Of the 100 patrons that were polled, 88 supported the new construction, with two voting against, and 10 who were neutral. The interesting factor provided was that one of the two that voted against the new construction and TEC left a comment afterward expressing major desire to see something like that for the town. Overall, all but one comment made was in support; most of the support surrounded the TEC.
In previous discussions, the group had talked about wanting to do something to every school in the district if possible, such as retrofitting them all with air conditioning and more economically friendly heating systems. At the moment those are all dreams, but the numbers are being crunched and certain details hammered out before going public with everything.
Members on the committee are working together to explore any and all financial options in hopes of aiding in the funding for such a project. The plan is, at the very least, to build the elementary school and create a TEC part of Blackfoot High School, everything else on the proverbial list are wants to benefit every school in the city.
The need is for the new elementary school in the Stoddard part of the district when the school district had to make the decision to purchase modular classrooms for both the elementary and the high school. Following that, all of the other schools in the district have been retrofitted with security entrances with single-point access; however, that was not possible at I.T. Stoddard because of the blind entryway. It would be these factors that went into birthing the idea of solving multiple problems with one solution.
The committee closed on Thursday evening with plans to connect with many different local businesses and state government in efforts to receive more backing on such an idea as a bond that would become active as the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center’s bond retires. The committee already made it clear that it has no plans on doing anything that would increase anyone’s tax burden and will be working to connect with local businesses that utilize trade skills for their business.