BLACKFOOT – The City of Blackfoot and officials from Bingham County held a joint addressing committee meeting Tuesday to explore and discuss issues created by lackluster addressing in the past.
Although no actions were taken, the discussion provided good information and shared insight into the reasoning behind the discussion.
Kurt Hibbert, Blackfoot Planning and Zoning administrator, introduced the topic of discussion explaining that there needs to be a better addressing system with emergency response as the central point.
Currently, inside the city limits of Blackfoot, there are three different grids that have been used to assign addresses as well as different methodologies that have been installed in the past. The most common method used by the city revolved around having city utilities installed at the home location and the superintendent of the water department would assign an address accordingly.
Although this system works on a small scale, the bigger picture sees issues as the city continues to grow and potential and previous annexation takes place and those homes have an address now inside the city limits, but are not on city services.
The city has forgone changing those addresses of homes that have been annexed inside the limits, creating a different beast by adding county addresses into the city system.
The city uses three different systems, but would like to see it all combined into one with the possibility of the county and city sharing a similar addressing system. It was this idea that sparked the desire to put this committee together and start the endeavor of fixing an antiquated system.
Blackfoot Police Chief Scott Gay commented that the first action that should be made revolves around preventing improper addressing so extra effort is not needed in the future to readdress those that could be assigned properly.
The presentation covered four different areas of addressing that need to be observed when assigning an address and when creating a system. The first point is creating an origin. Similar to a graph used to plot a line, an X and Y plot with an origin of (0,0) would be the central point of the city or county, facing north. The county uses this form of coordinate system with their origin being the corner of Rich Lane and Thompson Road, while the city’s central point was not known for sure during the meeting. If the two entities decide to use one grid to overlay the entire county, addresses will inevitably be changed to reflect the newer, more accurate system.
The second factor in the addressing system is jurisdiction. Because there are two governmental entities involved in the assigning of addresses, the question about jurisdiction comes into discussion. Because of the jurisdiction issues, the city plans on sharing all data they create during this process with the county so the information can be provided to the 911 dispatchers, emergency responders, and the police.
Parity is the third point in addressing. Parity refers to following similar addressing schemes on each of the roads. Some of the older rules of thumb would be, if facing north, the left-hand side of the road with be odd numbered homes while the right would be even numbers; however, the numbering system has not stayed true to that methodology.
The final piece of the puzzle is the interval system. Currently, the county follows a 100 units per mile division, but because of the lack of parity, the addresses in the county are not always accurate. The city has not used a single system and their system does not always reflect the same address as what the post office uses.
The concerns for the community rang through in the meeting with Sheriff Craig Rowland explaining that they changed the addresses of the homes on River Road to make it more descriptive for officer and emergency response.
The focus of the meeting shifted to emergency response with Rowland explaining that they use maps that the city and county put together each year for the fire department and mark it for quick reference from dispatch to the fire department.
Rowland explained that his patrol officers are not using the same system and must know the areas that they patrol. Chief Gay affirmed the statement and explained that if misinformation or a lack of information is provided to a dispatcher, it may cause delays in response in situations where a mistake cannot happen.
Rowland warned the committee that there could be push back by residents of the city and county if their addresses do require change. Although there is a possibility of apprehension, the consensus in the room was that creating a more fluent system in hopes of providing better information to emergency service is the priority for all parties involved. The committee will meet over the next few months to create a working system with possible adoption of a universal system.