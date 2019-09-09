BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Republican Central Committee is hosting a forum to hear from both the “yes” and “no” sides of the proposed recreation district on the upcoming November ballot.
The forum is scheduled Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center.
The proposed district would include all of the Blackfoot, Snake River, and Firth school districts. The new taxing district would levy $40 per $100,000 of assessed real estate value. The estimated total amount collected each year from property owners in the affected area would be $550,000 annually.
According to the organizers who collected signatures on behalf of the proposed district, the money collected would be used to make improvements to the now-closed Blackfoot Municipal Swimming Pool, and reopen it in about two years time.
According to Dan Cravens, the Bingham County Republican central chairman, “The Republican Central Committee is not taking a side on this issue. We feel the party has a civic obligation to help educate the public. This forum is an effort for residents within the proposed new taxing district to learn about what a new recreation district would do to benefit the public, and what those opposed to the district feel about the idea. The forum will also be a chance for those on both sides of the issue to ask questions of each other and clarify their positions.
“Anytime public money is being proposed to be spent in a new way, we as a party feel that the voters should have an opportunity to ask questions. By providing a forum, the Bingham County Republican Party feel that it is performing an important civic role related to voter education and participation.”
The forum is open and free of charge to the public The forum is expected to last about an hour. The public will have an opportunity to ask participants questions.