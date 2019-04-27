THOMAS — By the time the fundraiser for Lisa Phillips was less than an hour old Friday night, over 100 people had come together at Snake River Junior High School to help her out.
And that was just the number of people donating money, putting their names on items for a silent auction, getting together to eat a spaghetti dinner.
There were a bunch more family and friends preparing the meal in the kitchen and more dishing it out in the cafeteria.
Lisa is a 46-year-old single mother of two daughters — Maggie, 15, and Sibyl, 22.
She is battling acute mycloid leukemia. Her sister-in-law, Lori Phillips, said she is in remission now, and she is hoping to get a bone marrow transplant to help her chances of wiping it out for good.
Lisa was unable to be a physical part of Friday’s gathering. But she was there in people’s hearts and minds.
“I have to get blood levels tested, and my blood levels drop,” she explained in a phone interview. “(Friday), my blood levels were really low, so I have no immune system and I can’t be around a lot of people.”
She was very pleased to hear about the turnout for the fundraiser.
“I feel very, very appreciated and loved and I’m happy that people came out to support me,” Lisa said. “I have a very supporting family and friends and members of my church.”
She said she has an appointment at LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City May 6 to see if she can be accepted for a bone marrow transplant.
Lisa said she tries to stay as upbeat as she can, but that’s not always easy.
“It’s hard. I have a business, I’m not able to be there,” she said. “I’m not able to live alone. I try to stay positive for my daughters and myself, and I’ve felt bad that I couldn’t be (at the fundraiser). I was looking forward to seeing people I’m not able to see.”
Lisa was born in Taber, raised on a farm, and graduated from Snake River High School. She attended beauty college in Rexburg and has owned Mar-Cra Beauty Salon in Blackfoot for 17 years, working there for about 25 years.
She hasn’t been able to work since she was diagnosed with leukemia Feb. 11. She undergoes chemotherapy treatments in Idaho Falls.
“She’s really strong, she’s always upbeat,” Lori Phillips said. “Family means the most to her. She doesn’t have a lot of spare time, but when she does have some spare time she’s with close friends and family. Everybody has really stepped up. We’re all here for her.”
The money raised from the fundraiser will go to to help with Lisa’s medical and living expenses. A fundraising account has also been set up at US Bank in Blackfoot under the name Lisa Phillips.
Lori said Lisa would have been touched to see the turnout for Friday’s event.
“She’d be in tears,” Lori said. “A lot of people love her. I don’t think there’s anyone who doesn’t like Lisa.
“The whole family wants to thank everyone for coming out and supporting her.”
Lisa has been staying with her stepmother, Karen Olsen, as she battles the illness.
“She has good and bad moments, but mostly she’s staying upbeat,” Olsen said. “It’s been quite an ordeal. But she’s positive. She was wanting to be involved in this tonight.”
“She’s so caring and sweet,” Lisa’s younger sister Polleen Hansen said of her. “Anything I’ve needed help with, she drops everything and helps.”
The sisters are part of a family of eight children, with two boys and six girls.
“We’re a close family,” Lori said. “Brothers and sisters and their families are all in there helping tonight. When Lisa was in the hospital, we all went in shifts to help take care of her.”