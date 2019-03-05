March 6
* Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless at southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
* Snake River School District 52 supplemental levy information meeting at the Snake River High School library, 7 p.m. Supplemental levy election scheduled March 12.
* Parent-teacher conferences at Moreland Elementary, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
*Snake River Library Kids Book Club – 4:30-5:30 This is open for all children, grades 2-6. Story time: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. No need to sign up.
March 7
* Annual All-Indian Men's 6-foot and under and All-Indian Women's Basketball Tournament in Fort Hall.
*Parent-teacher conferences at Moreland Elementary, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
* Blackfoot Piecemakers |Quilt Club – Meets at the Thomas LDS Church
March 8
* Annual All-Indian Men's 6-foot and under and All-Indian Women's Basketball Tournament in Fort Hall.
March 9
* Annual All-Indian Men's 6-foot and under and All-Indian Women's Basketball Tournament in Fort Hall.
March 12
* Firth City Council meeting at Firth City Hall.
* Rotary Club meets at 12:10 p.m. – Tommy Vaughn’s, Jensen Grove Drive, Blackfoot
March 13
* Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless at southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
* Chamber Luncheon meets at Premier Technology – 11:30 a.m. to 1 pm.
March 14
* End of the third quarter in Shelley School District 60.
March 15
* Snake River School District teacher in-service.
* Shelley School District 60 teacher work day, no school.
March 18
* Shelley School District 60 teacher work day, no school.
March 19-22
* Spring break at Shelley School District 60.
March 16
* Plant this card and watch it grow! 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Needlecraft building, Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. Make a piece of handmade paper with embedded flower seeds that can be planted in the garden. No cost to the first 25 participants that say they are going on the Eastern Idaho State Fair event page. Suitable for ages 4 and up. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Event will end promptly at noon so pick up children by that time.
* Bingham County Extension 4-H swine camp at the county Extension office, 412 W. Pacific St., Blackfoot, 9:30-11 a.m.
March 27-28.
* Snake River School District Spring Break (no school).
* Blackfoot School Board meeting, District Office located at 270 E Bridge