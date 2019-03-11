Today, March 12
* Firth City Council meeting at Firth City Hall.
* Rotary Club meets at 12:10 p.m. – Tommy Vaughn’s, Jensen Grove Drive, Blackfoot
* Legislative lunch sponsored by the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce, Homestead Restaurant – 12 noon.
* Community Dinner Table at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot – 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
* Blackfoot High School production of the musical “Newsies” at 7 p.m. at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 870 S Fisher. General admission is $10.
* Supplemental Levy Elections for Blackfoot, Snake River, and Aberdeen School Districts.
March 13
* Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless at southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
* Chamber Luncheon meets at Premier Technology – 11:30 a.m. to 1 pm.
* Blackfoot High School production of the musical “Newsies” at 7 p.m. at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 870 S. Fisher. General admission is $10.
March 14
* End of the third quarter in Shelley School District 60.
* Blackfoot High School production of the musical “Newsies” at 7 p.m. at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 870 S. Fisher General admission is $10.
March 15
* Snake River School District teacher in-service.
* Shelley School District 60 teacher work day, no school.
* Blackfoot High School production of the musical “Newsies” at 7 p.m. at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 870 S. Fisher. General admission is $10.
March 16
*Plant this card and watch it grow! 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Needlecraft building, Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. Make a piece of handmade paper with embedded flower seeds that can be planted in the garden. No cost to the first 25 participants that say they are going on the Eastern Idaho State Fair event page. Suitable for ages 4 and up. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Event will end promptly at noon so pick up children by that time.
March 18
* Shelley School District 60 teacher work day, no school.
* March 19-22
* Spring break at Shelley School District 60.
* Bingham County Extension 4-H swine camp at the county Extension office, 412 W. Pacific St., Blackfoot, 9:30-11 a.m.
March 27-28.
* Snake River School District Spring Break (no school).