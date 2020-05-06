MAY 7
Blackfoot High School FFA Plant Sale with bedding plants, hanging plants, and succulents, 5-7 p.m. Contact Kelsey Bender at bendkels@d55.k12.id.us or look for them on Facebook at Blackfoot High School Floral Design.
Blackfoot School District special board meeting via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/99045848774 under meeting ID 990 4584 8774 at 7 p.m. Action items on the agenda include ELA curriculum adoption, high school grading, and 2020-2021 four-day calendar, and an information item on high school graduations.
MAY 8
Blackfoot High School FFA Plant Sale with bedding plants, hanging plants, and succulents, 5-7 p.m. Contact Kelsey Bender at bendkels@d55.k12.id.us or look for them on Facebook at Blackfoot High School Floral Design.
MAY 9
Blackfoot High School FFA Plant Sale with bedding plants, hanging plants, and succulents, 9-11 a.m. Contact Kelsey Bender at bendkels@d55.k12.id.us or look for them on Facebook at Blackfoot High School Floral Design.
MAY 13
The Blackfoot Community Pantry at 245 W. Sexton is open from 3-6 p.m. During this time, operating with an abundance of caution, it is strictly drive through. A box of food is available to any person who needs it. Please call Ronda Cheatham, pantry director, at (208) 604-2977 with your questions.
MAY 14
Groveland Water and Sewer District meeting, district office building at 457 W. Highway 39, 7 p.m.