SACK LUNCHES FOR CHILDREN CONTINUE

The free lunches served by Blackfoot School District #55 to children all summer ended Friday, July 29. Beginning Monday, Aug. 1, and running through Friday, Aug. 12, Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church will serve free sack lunches to children ages 1-18. The lunches will be prepared at the church and given out in front, at 168 S. University Avenue, from 11:30 a.m.–12:45 p.m. CDC guidelines will be adhered to in the preparation and serving of the meals.

Tags

Recommended for you