The free lunches served by Blackfoot School District #55 to children all summer ended Friday, July 29. Beginning Monday, Aug. 1, and running through Friday, Aug. 12, Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church will serve free sack lunches to children ages 1-18. The lunches will be prepared at the church and given out in front, at 168 S. University Avenue, from 11:30 a.m.–12:45 p.m. CDC guidelines will be adhered to in the preparation and serving of the meals.
AUGUST 10
The Blackfoot Community Pantry at 245 W. Sexton is open from 3-6 p.m. During this time, operating with an abundance of caution, it is strictly drive through. A box of food is available to any person who needs it. Please call Ronda Cheatham, pantry director, at (208) 557-4286 and leave a message with your questions.
AUGUST 13
Blackfoot Farmers’ Market every Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon, through Oct. 29, 1800 East Airport Road, Blackfoot (Good2Go Shell station). Come support your local farmers market, where you can find farm-fresh produce and eggs, delicious baked goods, handmade crafts, and so much more! The Blackfoot Farmers’ Market is a weekly market, bringing together local farmers and customers. Find delicious, healthy foods like cucumbers, lettuce, microgreens, and farm-fresh eggs (many of them organically grown!), as well as tasty treats like pies and cookies. And don’t forget the crafts, which make excellent gifts, for yourself or others!
AUGUST 17
AUGUST 20
AUGUST 21
Kermes Festival hosted by St. Bernard Catholic Church, 12 noon to 4 p.m. at Jensen Grove Park.
AUGUST 22
Blood drive at Stewart Hoover American Legion Post 23, in conjunction with the Red Cross, starting at 10 a.m.
AUGUST 24
AUGUST 27
AUGUST 31
