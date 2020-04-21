APRIL 22
The Blackfoot Community Pantry at 245 W. Sexton is open from 3-6 p.m. During this time, operating with an abundance of caution, it is strictly drive through. A box of food is available to any person who needs it. Please call Ronda Cheatham, pantry director, at (208) 604-2977 with your questions.
APRIL 23
Blackfoot High School FFA Plant Sale with bedding plants, hanging plants, and succulents, 5-7 p.m. Contact Kelsey Bender at bendkels@d55.k12.id.us or look for them on Facebook at Blackfoot High School Floral Design.
APRIL 24
Blackfoot High School FFA Plant Sale with bedding plants, hanging plants, and succulents, 5-7 p.m. Contact Kelsey Bender at bendkels@d55.k12.id.us or look for them on Facebook at Blackfoot High School Floral Design.
APRIL 25
Blackfoot High School FFA Plant Sale with bedding plants, hanging plants, and succulents, 9-11 a.m. Contact Kelsey Bender at bendkels@d55.k12.id.us or look for them on Facebook at Blackfoot High School Floral Design.
APRIL 29
The Blackfoot Community Pantry at 245 W. Sexton is open from 3-6 p.m. During this time, operating with an abundance of caution, it is strictly drive through. A box of food is available to any person who needs it. Please call Ronda Cheatham, pantry director, at (208) 604-2977 with your questions.
APRIL 30
Blackfoot High School FFA Plant Sale with bedding plants, hanging plants, and succulents, 5-7 p.m. Contact Kelsey Bender at bendkels@d55.k12.id.us or look for them on Facebook at Blackfoot High School Floral Design.
MAY 1
Blackfoot High School FFA Plant Sale with bedding plants, hanging plants, and succulents, 5-7 p.m. Contact Kelsey Bender at bendkels@d55.k12.id.us or look for them on Facebook at Blackfoot High School Floral Design.
MAY 2
Blackfoot High School FFA Plant Sale with bedding plants, hanging plants, and succulents, 9-11 a.m. Contact Kelsey Bender at bendkels@d55.k12.id.us or look for them on Facebook at Blackfoot High School Floral Design.
MAY 7
Blackfoot High School FFA Plant Sale with bedding plants, hanging plants, and succulents, 5-7 p.m. Contact Kelsey Bender at bendkels@d55.k12.id.us or look for them on Facebook at Blackfoot High School Floral Design.
MAY 8
Blackfoot High School FFA Plant Sale with bedding plants, hanging plants, and succulents, 5-7 p.m. Contact Kelsey Bender at bendkels@d55.k12.id.us or look for them on Facebook at Blackfoot High School Floral Design.
MAY 9
Blackfoot High School FFA Plant Sale with bedding plants, hanging plants, and succulents, 9-11 a.m. Contact Kelsey Bender at bendkels@d55.k12.id.us or look for them on Facebook at Blackfoot High School Floral Design.