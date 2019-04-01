April 2
Blackfoot City Council meeting at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers in City Hall.
Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency will hold its board meeting at 7 a.m. in the Blackfoot City Hall Council Chambers.
Community Dinner Table at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot – 5-6:30 p.m.
April 3
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time – 10 a.m. Today’s Story: “Worms” — 129 N. Broadway – (208) 785-8628. Story Time is best suited for children up to age 6.
Helping Hands for the Homeless. Meets every Wednesday at the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N Broadway from 3-5 p.m.
Freedom First Society presents “Which World Will It Be?” on socialism. Meeting room next to Petal & Bloom, 91 N. Broadway, Blackfoot, 7 p.m. For more information, contact Dr. Kirt McKinlay at (208) 681-8218. FreedomFirstSociety.org
Cedar Hills Gun Club meeting at 7 p.m., Cedar Hills Gun Club range.
April 4
Shelley High School presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s production of “Cinderella” in the Little Theatre at 570 W. Fir, Shelley. $6 admission.
Live Nativity community involvement at Homestead Family Restaurant, 7 p.m.
April 5
Shelley High School presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s production of “Cinderella” in the Little Theatre at 570 W. Fir, Shelley. $6 admission.
Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church Relay for Life Team “Angels Among Us” is having their annual cake auction and potato bar. The potato bar will start at 5:30 p.m. and is $5 per person. Includes a baked potato with your choice of toppings, tossed salad, dessert and a drink. Live cake auction at 6:15 p.m. All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.
April 5-6
The MVMS GT students will go to the State History Day competition in Boise.
April 6
Shelley High School presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s production of “Cinderella” in the Little Theatre at 570 W. Fir, Shelley. $6 admission.
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes. An International Men’s March to stop sexual assault and domestic violence. Sign in at 8:30 a.m. at the Bingham Crisis Center, 288 N Shilling Ave, Blackfoot. 9 a.m. walk. For more information call the Bingham Crisis Center 208-785-1047.
You’re Invited! Snake River High School Princess Party! Snake River High School – 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Princess Nail Salon & Charm School, Name that Disney Tune with the Queen of Hearts, Princess Dancing & Princess Training, Grand Tea Party & More! Get your tickets early at the Snake River School Community Library High School office or call (208) 684-3061; (208) 684-3063; (208) 681-9594 — $12 with early purchase or $15 at the door — $5 Adult Escort.
You’re Invited – JEDI Training Academy! Ages 5 to 14 — Snake River High School – 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. Training by Dane Christiansen & other trained helpers! Take home your Kyber Crystal & Sabers.
April 8
Shelley High School presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s production of “Cinderella” in the Little Theatre at 570 W. Fir, Shelley. $6 admission.
4th Annual Food Feud: MVMS vs. SRJH will be raising donations and gaining food to fight “hunger” in Bingham County. All proceeds will go towards the Community Dinner Table. Friendly competition runs through April 22.
April 9
Shelley High School presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s production of “Cinderella” in the Little Theatre at 570 W. Fir, Shelley. $6 admission.
Civil Air Patrol Pocatello Composite Squadron Open House from 6-8 p.m. – 1498 Thunderbolt Street, Pocatello.
April 10
Helping Hands for the Homeless. Meets every Wednesday at the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N Broadway from 3-5 p.m.
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time – 10 a.m. Today’s Story: “Baby Animals” — 129 N. Broadway – (208) 785-8628. Story Time is best suited for children up to age 6.
April 11
Shelley High School presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s production of “Cinderella” in the Little Theatre at 570 W Fir, Shelley. $6 admission
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time – 10 a.m. Today’s Story: ”Worms” — 129 N Broadway – (208) 785-8628. Story Time is best suited for children up to age 6.
April 12
Shelley High School presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s production of “Cinderella” in the Little Theatre at 570 W Fir, Shelley. $6 admission.
April 13
Shelley High School presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s production of “Cinderella” in the Little Theatre at 570 W Fir, Shelley. $6 admission
The Community Orchestra at Firth presents their FREE Spring Concert – 3 p.m. Firth High School gymnasium – Angela Carlson, Director. Enjoy a mosaic of melodies, featuring “Thankful” with The Idaho Falls Choralaires ”Funny Trombones Polka” – Trombone Trio – “Pennywhistle Jig”, featuring Melanie Likes on Piccolo – Sax Duet – Dale Christensen and Richard Lindsay, Drum Percussion.
Blackfoot Performing Arts Center - Six Appeal Vocal Band — Ultimate, Electrifying Entertainment. Tickets $20/$15/$10 7 p.m. – Doors Open. 7:30 p.m. – Show Starts.
April 16
Snake River High School and junior high 3rd trimester mid-term.
April 17
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time – “Easter” 10 a.m., 129 N. Broadway – (208) 785-8628. Story Time is best suited for children up to age 6.
Snake River School Dist. #52 Board of Trustees meeting, Snake River School District office, 7 p.m.
April 18
Blackfoot School Board meeting will meet at the Fort Hall Elementary School , 1415 B Avenue, Fort Hall.
April 20
Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds - Green Place workshop in our Garden Area. “Get Fit in the Garden”. For more information call the Fair Office (208) 785-2480 Ext. 101.
April 24
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time – “April Showers” 10:00 a.m. 129 N. Broadway – (208) 785-8628. Story Time is best suited for children up to age 6
April 26
Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds - Soil Conservation Tree Sale in the 4-H building. For more information contact the Fair Office (208) 785-2480 Ext. 101.
April 26-27
Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds - Spring Fair/Animal Days Petting Zoo, Family FUN event. For more information contact the Fair Office (208) 785-2480 Ext. 101.
April 29
Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs Town Hall meeting. Bring your family and friends to meet the experts from Idaho Mexican Consulate, Department of Education, Department of Labor. 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Mountain View Middle School, 645 Mitchell Ln., Blackfoot. Interpreters will be provided, childcare will be provided. For more information contact the Idaho Commission of Hispanic Affairs, 2399 S Orchard Street, Suite 102, PO Box 83720, Boise ID 83720-0006 (208)334-3776 www.icha.idaho.gov.
May 10-11
Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds – District High School Rodeo — For more information contact the Fair Office (208) 785-2480 Ext. 101.
May 17-19
Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds — District High School Rodeo.
May 18
Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds – Green Place Workshop-Garden area. “Preparing to plant”. For more information contact the Fair Office (208) 785-2480 Ext. 101.
May 19-25
LIIMITED SEATING STILL AVAILABLE!!!!!!!
Visit Mount Rushmore and the Black Hills of South Dakota with the Bingham County Senior Citizens Center May 19-25. This trip is open to anyone over the age of 18. $615 includes: Motor Coach transportation, 6 nights lodging, including 4 consecutive nights in SD, 10 meals (6 breakfasts and 4 dinners), visit to the Mount Rushmore National Memorial, tour of Wildlife Loop Road at Custer State Park, admission to the Unique Journey Museum, guided Tour of Deadwood, plus gaming at a Deadwood Casino, visit to the Amazing Crazy Horse Memorial, and much more! Don’t miss this opportunity! Call Liz at (208)785-4714 for more information or to get your spot reserved.
June 13-16
Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds - East Idaho Spring Classic Dog Show.
June 20-23
Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds - SR Valley Miniature Horse Show. For more information contact the Fair Office (208) 785-2480 Ext. 101.
June 22
Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds - Green Place Seminar “Summer Solstice Celebration in the Garden” — For more information contact the Fair Office (208) 785-2480 Ext. 101.
June 28-29
Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds — Boon Carter Ranch Rodeo. For more information contact the Fair Office (208) 785-2480 Ext. 101.