March 11
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities for pre-schoolers. Learn Letter: U. Theme: “I Dig Dinosaurs.”
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless in the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
Blackfoot School District board of trustees special work meeting to discuss potential four-day school week, 6 p.m. at Mountain View Middle School.
March 12
Autism Friends of Bingham parent support group with certified child care at Dawn Enterprises, 6-7:30 p.m.
Groveland Water and Sewer District meets at 457 W. Highway 39, 7 p.m.
March 13
Blackfoot High School presents the musical “Peter Pan” at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. Tickets $10 per person. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m.
March 14
Blackfoot High School presents the musical “Peter Pan” at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. Tickets $10 per person. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m.
March 15
Blackfoot Christian Fellowship offering GriefShare, a Christ-centered support group for people who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The 13-week class meets every Sunday evening at the church, 2550 Rose Road, from 5-7 pm, where we watch a video and share in a short discussion time. All are welcome.
March 16
Blackfoot High School presents the musical “Peter Pan” at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. Tickets $10 per person. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m.
March 17
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
Join in for “Gizmos and Gadgets” at the Blackfoot Public Library every Tuesday from 2- 3 p.m. Bring your gizmos, your gadgets, and your questions. Library staff will try to assist you. Refreshments will be served.
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Blackfoot High School presents the musical “Peter Pan” at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. Tickets $10 per person. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m.
March 18
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities for pre-schoolers. Learn Letter: Y. Theme: “Pot of Gold.”
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless in the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training offered by Bingham County Sheriff’s Office at Shelley High School, 6-9 p.m. Free and open to the general public.
Blackfoot High School presents the musical “Peter Pan” at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. Tickets $10 per person. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m.
March 19
Blackfoot High School presents the musical “Peter Pan” at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. Tickets $10 per person. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m.
March 20
Blackfoot High School presents the musical “Peter Pan” at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. Tickets $10 per person. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m.
March 21
Blackfoot Movie Mill presents a sensory friendly movie, “Outward,” for Autism Friends of Bingham, 9 a.m.
March 24
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
Join in for “Gizmos and Gadgets” at the Blackfoot Public Library every Tuesday from 2- 3 p.m. Bring your gizmos, your gadgets, and your questions. Library staff will try to assist you. Refreshments will be served.
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
March 25
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities for pre-schoolers. Learn Letter: C. Theme: “Step Into Spring.”
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless in the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
March 28
Social skills board game group for autistic children, 2-4 p.m. Call TJ Boyer with any questions at (208) 680-0235 or join Autism Friends of Bingham on Facebook.
March 29
Blackfoot Christian Fellowship offering GriefShare, a Christ-centered support group for people who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The 13-week class meets every Sunday evening at the church, 2550 Rose Road, from 5-7 pm, where we watch a video and share in a short discussion time. All are welcome.
March 31
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
Join in for “Gizmos and Gadgets” at the Blackfoot Public Library every Tuesday from 2- 3 p.m. Bring your gizmos, your gadgets, and your questions. Library staff will try to assist you. Refreshments will be served.
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
April 1
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities for pre-schoolers. Learn Letter: J. Theme: “Let’s Garden.”
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless in the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
April 4
Bingham Crisis Center’s Annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event. There is no registration fee this year but donations will be accepted. Please come out and have an amazing time watching all the guys wear heals. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. and the walk will begin around 9 a.m.
April 5
Blackfoot Christian Fellowship offering GriefShare, a Christ-centered support group for people who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The 13-week class meets every Sunday evening at the church, 2550 Rose Road, from 5-7 pm, where we watch a video and share in a short discussion time. All are welcome.
April 7
Join in for “Gizmos and Gadgets” at the Blackfoot Public Library every Tuesday from 2- 3 p.m. Bring your gizmos, your gadgets, and your questions. Library staff will try to assist you. Refreshments will be served.
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Blackfoot Mayor’s Open Mic session at City Hall, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Blackfoot City Council meets at City Hall at 7 p.m.
April 8
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities for pre-schoolers. Learn Letter: E. Theme: “Time For Easter.”
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless in the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
April 14
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
April 15
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities for pre-schoolers. Learn Letter: Q. Theme: “Let’s Go On A Picnic.”
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless in the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
April 21
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
April 22
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities for pre-schoolers. Learn Letter: Z. Theme: “Zoom To the Zoo.”
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless in the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
April 24
Aberdeen High School presents “Camelot” at Aberdeen Performing Arts Center’s Wayne Millett Theater.
April 25
Aberdeen High School presents “Camelot” at Aberdeen Performing Arts Center’s Wayne Millett Theater.
April 27
Aberdeen High School presents “Camelot” at Aberdeen Performing Arts Center’s Wayne Millett Theater.
April 28
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
April 29
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities for pre-schoolers. Learn Letter: R. Theme: “April Showers.”
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless in the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
April 30
Bingham County Mayors Scholarship Awards Gala at the Nuart Theater, 195 N Broadway, in Blackfoot. Doors will open at 6 p.m. This year’s event is being hosted by the City of Blackfoot.