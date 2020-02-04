February 5

Blackfoot Public Library Story Time with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities for pre-schoolers. Learn Letter: R. Theme: “Do you see your shadow?”

Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

University of Idaho Farm and Ranch Management School, Bonneville Extension Office 1-4 p.m. and Bannock Extension Office 6-9 p.m. Cost: $100 per operation. To register, call or email Ben Eborn at beborn@uidaho.edu or (208) 847-0345. Please RSVP by Jan. 13.

Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless in the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.

February 6

University of Idaho Farm and Ranch Management School, Bear Lake Extension Office 6-9 p.m. Cost: $100 per operation. To register, call or email Ben Eborn at beborn@uidaho.edu or (208) 847-0345. Please RSVP by Jan. 13.

February 7

Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade drama students and Mountain View Middle School drama students will be performing “Shrek Jr.” at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.

February 8

Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade drama students and Mountain View Middle School drama students will be performing “Shrek Jr.” at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.

February 11

Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.

Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

February 12

Blackfoot Public Library Story Time with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities for pre-schoolers. Learn Letter: V. Theme: “Hugs & Kisses.”

Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

University of Idaho Farm and Ranch Management School, Bonneville Extension Office 1-4 p.m. and Bannock Extension Office 6-9 p.m. Cost: $100 per operation. To register, call or email Ben Eborn at beborn@uidaho.edu or (208) 847-0345. Please RSVP by Jan. 13.

Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless in the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.

February 13

University of Idaho Farm and Ranch Management School, Bear Lake Extension Office 6-9 p.m. Cost: $100 per operation. To register, call or email Ben Eborn at beborn@uidaho.edu or (208) 847-0345. Please RSVP by Jan. 13.

February 18

Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.

Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

February 19

Blackfoot Public Library Story Time with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities for pre-schoolers. Learn Letter: K. Theme: “It’s nice to be kind.”

Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

University of Idaho Farm and Ranch Management School, Bonneville Extension Office 1-4 p.m. and Bannock Extension Office 6-9 p.m. Cost: $100 per operation. To register, call or email Ben Eborn at beborn@uidaho.edu or (208) 847-0345. Please RSVP by Jan. 13.

Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless in the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.

February 20

University of Idaho Farm and Ranch Management School, Bear Lake Extension Office 6-9 p.m. Cost: $100 per operation. To register, call or email Ben Eborn at beborn@uidaho.edu or (208) 847-0345. Please RSVP by Jan. 13.

February 25

Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.

Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

February 26

Blackfoot Public Library Story Time with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities for pre-schoolers. Learn Letter: O. Theme: “Love Bug.”

Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless in the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.

March 3

Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.

Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

March 4

Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

March 10

Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.

Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training offered by Bingham County Sheriff’s Office at the Snake River High School auditorium, 6-9 p.m. Free and open to the general public.

March 11

Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

March 17

Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.

Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

March 18

Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training offered by Bingham County Sheriff’s Office at Shelley High School, 6-9 p.m. Free and open to the general public.

March 24

Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.

Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

March 25

Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

March 31

Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.

Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

April 1

Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.