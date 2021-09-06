SEPTEMBER 7
Blackfoot City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot.
PEPSI WRISTBAND DAY
DAY SPONSOR: MAN UP CRUSADE
ON THE GROUNDS
10 am – 10 pm Buildings and Barns open
1 & 3 pm Flying Umbrella Ship – strolling the grounds in Basic American Foods Food Court Area
1 – 11 pm Butler Amusements Carnival Rides open
2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building
THE BANK OF COMMERCE GRANDSTAND
8 am Team Penning, Branding & Sorting – FREE
6:30 pm Mutton Bustin’
Presented by: Bingham Healthcare
7:30 pm Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo
Presented by: Project Filter
Promoting: Man Up Crusade
BIG DOG SOLAR FREE STAGE
2 – 9 pm Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
5 & 7 pm Mango and Dango, Theatrical Circus Performers
NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE
3 – 9 pm Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
6 & 9 pm The Incredible Hypnotist Richard Barker Show
WEST EVENTS AREA
10 am – 10 pm Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm
Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau
11 am – 9 pm Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure
Presented by: T-Mobile
1 & 3 pm Barrel O’Fun Comedy Show & look for them strolling throughout the day
2; 4 & 7 pm Jetpack Flying Water Circus
Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union
HOME ARTS BUILDING – DEMONSTRATION KITCHEN
10 am – 8 pm Check Demonstration Kitchen for daily schedule
10 am Braided Rag Rugs & Denim Picnic Blankets
11 am The Magic of Half-Square Triangles
1 pm Mariner’s compass
INFIELD – EAST END
9 am Miniature Horse Cart Driving Classes
BEEF SHOW BARN
Barn Sponsor: Idaho AgCredit
10 am All Other Breed Beef Show
3 pm Supreme Over All Beef Show
THE GARDEN
10:30 am Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett
11 am Beekeeping in the Home Garden, Reed Findlay, Extension Educator
SEPTEMBER 8
Bingham County Planning and Zoning holding public hearings in Courtroom #1 at Bingham County Courthouse, 7 p.m.
Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot.
PEPSI WRISTBAND DAY
DAY SPONSOR: LOCAL NEWS 8
Discounted Gate with Channel 8 – $4 adult gate admission with canned food donation until 1:00 p.m.
ON THE GROUNDS
10 am – 10 pm Buildings and Barns open
1 – 11 pm Butler Amusements Carnival Rides open
1 & 3 pm Adam the Great – strolling the grounds in Basic American Foods Food Court Area
2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building
THE BANK OF COMMERCE GRANDSTAND
8 am Barrel Racing – FREE
12:30 pm Flying Feathers Draft Horse Race – FREE
1 pm Horse Pulling with Utah Horse Pull Association – FREE
7:30 pm Motor Madness
BIG DOG SOLAR FREE STAGE
2 – 9 pm Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
4 & 6 pm Adam the Great, Comedic Magician
5 & 7 pm The Matt Baker Comedy + Stunt Show
NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE
3 – 9 pm Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
5 & 8 pm The Donald & Dubya Show, Comedy Show
6 & 9 pm The Incredible Hypnotist Richard Barker Show
WEST EVENTS AREA
10 am – 10 pm Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm
Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau
11 am – 9 pm Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure
Presented by: T-Mobile
1 & 3 pm Barrel O’Fun Comedy Show & look for them strolling throughout the day
2; 4 & 7 pm Jetpack Flying Water Circus
Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union
HOME ARTS BUILDING – DEMONSTRATION KITCHEN
10 am – 8 pm Check Demonstration Kitchen for daily schedule
11 am Fall Foral Designs with LD Wolfley
Noon My World Discovery Museum
1 pm Something new with your Insta Pot
5:30 pm Reed’s Dairy Baking Contest-Cream Cheese Dessert–Judging
NEEDLECRAFT BUILDING
10:30 am Take a Quilt Walk with our Needlecraft Superintendents
INFIELD – EAST END
9 am Draft Horse Hitches, Unbraided & Mules
11 am Pony Driving Classes
GODDARD PAVILION
Barn Sponsor: Idaho AgCredit
1 pm Boer Goat Show, Registered Does – Division A
2:30 pm Boer Goat Show, Junior Bucks (following Division A)
4 pm Boer Goat Show, Commercial Meat – Div. C (following JR Bucks)
5 pm Jr. Draft Horse Showmanship Competition, Unbraided & Mules
7 pm 4-H Breeding Sheep Show (subject to change)
BEEF SHOW BARN
Barn Sponsor: Idaho AgCredit
6 pm Open Market Animal Classic Show
GOAT ARENA
9 am Jr. & Sr. Goat Showmanship Show
10 am Jr. Doe Goat Show (following Showmanship Classes)
11 am Sr. Doe Goat Show (following Jr. Doe Goat Show)
THE GARDEN
10:30 am Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett
11 am 11th Annual Tomato Tasting, Rich Dodds, Advanced Master Gardener
SEPTEMBER 9
Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot.
PEPSI WRISTBAND DAY
DAY SPONSOR: KIDK 3
Discounted Gate with Channel 3 – $4 adult gate admission with new school supplies donation until 1:00 pm
ON THE GROUNDS
10 am – 10 pm Buildings and Barns open
1 & 3 pm Adam the Great – strolling the grounds in Basic American Foods Food Court Area
1 – 11 pm Butler Amusements Carnival Rides open
2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building
THE BANK OF COMMERCE GRANDSTAND
Noon – 1:30 pm Indian Relay Races – FREE
Presented by: Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel
7:30 pm Jeff Dunhan: Seriously?!
BIG DOG SOLAR FREE STAGE
2 – 9 pm Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
4 & 6 pm Adam the Great, Comedic Magician
5 & 7 pm The Matt Baker Comedy + Stunt Show
NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE
3 – 9 pm Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
5 & 8 pm The Donald & Dubya Show, Comedy Show
6 & 9 pm The Incredible Hypnotist Richard Barker Show
WEST EVENTS AREA
10 am – 10 pm Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm
Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau
11 am – 9 pm Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure
Presented by: T-Mobile
1 & 3 pm Barrel O’Fun Comedy Show & look for them strolling throughout the day
2; 4 & 7 pm Jetpack Flying Water Circus
Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union
HOME ARTS BUILDING – DEMONSTRATION KITCHEN
10 am – 8 pm Check Demonstration Kitchen for daily schedule
1 pm Gum Paste Icelandic Poppy
1:30 pm Cast Sugar Tiara
2 pm Stain Glass Painting on Fondant
2:30 pm Gum Paste Dahlia Flower
3 pm Royal Icing Flow Cookies
3:30 pm Covering a cake w/ fondant
4 pm Assembling & filling a layer cake
4:30 pm Placing fresh flowers on a cake
5 pm Fondant Quilling
5:30 pm Gum Paste Wired Flowers
6 pm Texture techniques on fondant
6:30 Making chocolate ganache
7 pm Cupcake frostings and icing tips
INFIELD – EAST END
9 am Draft Horse Hitches, Unbraided & Mules
GODDARD PAVILION
Barn Sponsor: Idaho AgCredit
8 am Boer Goat Judging, Purebred/Full Blood Registered Does
10 am 4-H Market Goat Show
1 pm 4-H Market Lamb Show
BEEF SHOW BARN
Barn Sponsor: Idaho AgCredit
8 am Junior Hereford Show
11:30 am Herefords
1:30 pm Mini Herefords
5 pm 4-H Beef Show
GOAT ARENA
9 am Dairy Goat Judging
YELLOW DAIRY SHOW BARN
8 am 4-H Swine Show
Noon 4-H Dairy Cattle Show
THE GARDEN
10:30 am. Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett
11 am Eggplant, Kohlrabi, and Artichokes, Oh My! Kathleen Hall, advanced Master Gardener
SEPTEMBER 10
Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot.
DAY SPONSOR: SPARKLIGHT ADVERTISING
ON THE GROUNDS
10 am – 10 pm Buildings and Barns open
Noon – 11 pm Butler Amusements Carnival Rides open
1 & 3 pm Adam the Great – strolling the grounds in Basic American Foods Food Court Area
2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building
THE BANK OF COMMERCE GRANDSTAND
Noon Pari-Mutuel Racing and Indian Relay Races
Presented by: Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel
7:30 pm Third Eye Blind
BIG DOG SOLAR FREE STAGE
Noon – 9 pm Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
4 & 6 pm Adam the Great, Comedic Magician
5 & 7 pm The Matt Baker Comedy + Stunt Show
NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE
Noon – 9 pm Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
5 & 8 pm The Donald & Dubya Show, Comedy Show
6 & 9 pm The Incredible Hypnotist Richard Barker Show
WEST EVENTS AREA
10 am – 10 pm Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm
Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau
11 am – 9 pm Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure
Presented by: T-Mobile
1 & 3 pm Barrel O’Fun Comedy Show & look for them strolling throughout the day
2; 4 & 7 pm Jetpack Flying Water Circus
Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union
HOME ARTS BUILDING – DEMONSTRATION KITCHEN
9 am 4-H Demonstration
10 am – 8 pm Check Demonstration Kitchen for daily schedule
10 am Caramel Apple Dipping Demo
11 am Grape Jelly
2 pm Cooking Under Pressure with your Insta Cooker
INFIELD
9 am Draft Horse Hitches, Unbraided & Mules (east end)
9:30 am FFA Horse Judging (west end)
GODDARD PAVILION
Barn Sponsor: Idaho AgCredit
9:30 am FFA Livestock Judging
4 pm Pony Halter Classes
5 pm Pony Halter Performance Classes (following Pony Halter Classes)
BEEF SHOW BARN
Barn Sponsor: Idaho AgCredit
9 am Junior Mini Hereford Showmanship
10 am Junior American Angus Show
12:30 pm American Angus Show
3 pm Supreme Over All Beef
5:30 pm 4-H Jr. Market Animal Award Program
6 pm 4-H Jr. Livestock Market Animal Sale
YELLOW DAIRY SHOW BARN
9 am 4-H Dairy Judging Contest
10 am 4-H Dairy Skill-a-thon (immediately following the 4-H Dairy Judging Contest)
THE GARDEN
10:30 am Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett
11 am Intermountain Native Plants, Steven Love, PhD, University of Idaho Scientist
SEPTEMBER 11
Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot.
DAY SPONSOR: DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS – VETERANS CEMETARY
ON THE GROUNDS
10 am – 10 pm Buildings and Barns open
Noon – 11 pm Butler Amusements Carnival Rides open
1 & 3 pm Adam the Great – strolling the grounds in Basic American Foods Food Court Area
2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building
THE BANK OF COMMERCE GRANDSTAND
Noon Pari-Mutuel Racing and Indian Relay Races
Presented by: Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel
7:30 pm September Slam Demolition Derby
Presented by: Blackfoot Elks Lodge
BIG DOG SOLAR FREE STAGE
Noon – 9 pm Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
4 & 6 pm Adam the Great, Comedic Magician
5 & 7 pm The Matt Baker Comedy + Stunt Show
NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE
Noon – 9 pm Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
5 & 8 pm The Donald & Dubya Show, Comedy Show
6 & 9 pm The Incredible Hypnotist Richard Barker Show
WEST EVENTS AREA
10 am – 10 pm Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm
Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau
11 am – 9 pm Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure
Presented by: T-Mobile
1 & 3 pm Barrel O’Fun Comedy Show & look for them strolling throughout the day
2; 4 & 7 pm Jetpack Flying Water Circus
Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union
INFIELD – EAST END
9 am Draft Horse Hitches, Youth – Unbraided & Mules
GODDARD PAVILION
Barn Sponsor: Idaho AgCredit
10 am Open Wether Sire & Dam Show
4-H BUILDING
1 pm 4-H Style Revue
YELLOW DAIRY SHOW BARN
9 am 4-H Livestock Judging Contest
THE GARDEN
10:30 am Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett
3 to 5 pm Share in the Harvest, Bingham County Master Gardeners
Music In The Park at Courthouse Square featuring The Opskamatrists, 6-8 p.m.
Blackfoot Farmers’ Market every Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon through Oct. 30 at 1210 Highland Drive, Blackfoot (corner of Highland and Highway 91). Come support your local farmers’ market where you can find farm-fresh produce and eggs, delicious baked goods, handmade crafts, and much more.
SEPTEMBER 16
The Wall That Heals at Jensen’s Grove in Blackfoot.
SEPTEMBER 17
The Wall That Heals at Jensen’s Grove in Blackfoot.
SEPTEMBER 18
The Wall That Heals at Jensen’s Grove in Blackfoot.
SEPTEMBER 19
The Wall That Heals at Jensen’s Grove in Blackfoot.
SEPTEMBER 25
OCTOBER 2
OCTOBER 9
Tater Trot Fun Run at Jensen’s Grove. You can now register at www.idahotatertrot.com. Go to the page and follow the links. The event was established 11 years ago to help the Community Dinner Table, “CDT,” fund its annual Christmas box distribution for those in our community who need help during the holiday season. Registration table/bib pick up opens at 8 a.m. 10K walk 9 a.m., 5K walk at 9:30 a.m., 10K run at 9:45 a.m., 5K run at 10 a.m., children’s half-mile run at 10:45 a.m.
OCTOBER 16
OCTOBER 23
OCTOBER 30
