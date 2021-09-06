SEPTEMBER 7

Blackfoot City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot.

PEPSI WRISTBAND DAY

DAY SPONSOR: MAN UP CRUSADE

ON THE GROUNDS

10 am – 10 pm Buildings and Barns open

1 & 3 pm Flying Umbrella Ship – strolling the grounds in Basic American Foods Food Court Area

1 – 11 pm Butler Amusements Carnival Rides open

2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building

THE BANK OF COMMERCE GRANDSTAND

8 am Team Penning, Branding & Sorting – FREE

6:30 pm Mutton Bustin’

Presented by: Bingham Healthcare

7:30 pm Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo

Presented by: Project Filter

Promoting: Man Up Crusade

BIG DOG SOLAR FREE STAGE

2 – 9 pm Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

5 & 7 pm Mango and Dango, Theatrical Circus Performers

NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE

3 – 9 pm Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

6 & 9 pm The Incredible Hypnotist Richard Barker Show

WEST EVENTS AREA

10 am – 10 pm Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm

Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau

11 am – 9 pm Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure

Presented by: T-Mobile

1 & 3 pm Barrel O’Fun Comedy Show & look for them strolling throughout the day

2; 4 & 7 pm Jetpack Flying Water Circus

Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union

HOME ARTS BUILDING – DEMONSTRATION KITCHEN

10 am – 8 pm Check Demonstration Kitchen for daily schedule

10 am Braided Rag Rugs & Denim Picnic Blankets

11 am The Magic of Half-Square Triangles

1 pm Mariner’s compass

INFIELD – EAST END

9 am Miniature Horse Cart Driving Classes

BEEF SHOW BARN

Barn Sponsor: Idaho AgCredit

10 am All Other Breed Beef Show

3 pm Supreme Over All Beef Show

THE GARDEN

10:30 am Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett

11 am Beekeeping in the Home Garden, Reed Findlay, Extension Educator

SEPTEMBER 8

Bingham County Planning and Zoning holding public hearings in Courtroom #1 at Bingham County Courthouse, 7 p.m.

Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot.

PEPSI WRISTBAND DAY

DAY SPONSOR: LOCAL NEWS 8

Discounted Gate with Channel 8 – $4 adult gate admission with canned food donation until 1:00 p.m.

ON THE GROUNDS

10 am – 10 pm Buildings and Barns open

1 – 11 pm Butler Amusements Carnival Rides open

1 & 3 pm Adam the Great – strolling the grounds in Basic American Foods Food Court Area

2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building

THE BANK OF COMMERCE GRANDSTAND

8 am Barrel Racing – FREE

12:30 pm Flying Feathers Draft Horse Race – FREE

1 pm Horse Pulling with Utah Horse Pull Association – FREE

7:30 pm Motor Madness

BIG DOG SOLAR FREE STAGE

2 – 9 pm Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

4 & 6 pm Adam the Great, Comedic Magician

5 & 7 pm The Matt Baker Comedy + Stunt Show

NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE

3 – 9 pm Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

5 & 8 pm The Donald & Dubya Show, Comedy Show

6 & 9 pm The Incredible Hypnotist Richard Barker Show

WEST EVENTS AREA

10 am – 10 pm Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm

Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau

11 am – 9 pm Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure

Presented by: T-Mobile

1 & 3 pm Barrel O’Fun Comedy Show & look for them strolling throughout the day

2; 4 & 7 pm Jetpack Flying Water Circus

Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union

HOME ARTS BUILDING – DEMONSTRATION KITCHEN

10 am – 8 pm Check Demonstration Kitchen for daily schedule

11 am Fall Foral Designs with LD Wolfley

Noon My World Discovery Museum

1 pm Something new with your Insta Pot

5:30 pm Reed’s Dairy Baking Contest-Cream Cheese Dessert–Judging

NEEDLECRAFT BUILDING

10:30 am Take a Quilt Walk with our Needlecraft Superintendents

INFIELD – EAST END

9 am Draft Horse Hitches, Unbraided & Mules

11 am Pony Driving Classes

GODDARD PAVILION

Barn Sponsor: Idaho AgCredit

1 pm Boer Goat Show, Registered Does – Division A

2:30 pm Boer Goat Show, Junior Bucks (following Division A)

4 pm Boer Goat Show, Commercial Meat – Div. C (following JR Bucks)

5 pm Jr. Draft Horse Showmanship Competition, Unbraided & Mules

7 pm 4-H Breeding Sheep Show (subject to change)

BEEF SHOW BARN

Barn Sponsor: Idaho AgCredit

6 pm Open Market Animal Classic Show

GOAT ARENA

9 am Jr. & Sr. Goat Showmanship Show

10 am Jr. Doe Goat Show (following Showmanship Classes)

11 am Sr. Doe Goat Show (following Jr. Doe Goat Show)

THE GARDEN

10:30 am Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett

11 am 11th Annual Tomato Tasting, Rich Dodds, Advanced Master Gardener

SEPTEMBER 9

Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot.

PEPSI WRISTBAND DAY

DAY SPONSOR: KIDK 3

Discounted Gate with Channel 3 – $4 adult gate admission with new school supplies donation until 1:00 pm

ON THE GROUNDS

10 am – 10 pm Buildings and Barns open

1 & 3 pm Adam the Great – strolling the grounds in Basic American Foods Food Court Area

1 – 11 pm Butler Amusements Carnival Rides open

2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building

THE BANK OF COMMERCE GRANDSTAND

Noon – 1:30 pm Indian Relay Races – FREE

Presented by: Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel

7:30 pm Jeff Dunhan: Seriously?!

BIG DOG SOLAR FREE STAGE

2 – 9 pm Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

4 & 6 pm Adam the Great, Comedic Magician

5 & 7 pm The Matt Baker Comedy + Stunt Show

NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE

3 – 9 pm Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

5 & 8 pm The Donald & Dubya Show, Comedy Show

6 & 9 pm The Incredible Hypnotist Richard Barker Show

WEST EVENTS AREA

10 am – 10 pm Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm

Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau

11 am – 9 pm Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure

Presented by: T-Mobile

1 & 3 pm Barrel O’Fun Comedy Show & look for them strolling throughout the day

2; 4 & 7 pm Jetpack Flying Water Circus

Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union

HOME ARTS BUILDING – DEMONSTRATION KITCHEN

10 am – 8 pm Check Demonstration Kitchen for daily schedule

1 pm Gum Paste Icelandic Poppy

1:30 pm Cast Sugar Tiara

2 pm Stain Glass Painting on Fondant

2:30 pm Gum Paste Dahlia Flower

3 pm Royal Icing Flow Cookies

3:30 pm Covering a cake w/ fondant

4 pm Assembling & filling a layer cake

4:30 pm Placing fresh flowers on a cake

5 pm Fondant Quilling

5:30 pm Gum Paste Wired Flowers

6 pm Texture techniques on fondant

6:30 Making chocolate ganache

7 pm Cupcake frostings and icing tips

INFIELD – EAST END

9 am Draft Horse Hitches, Unbraided & Mules

GODDARD PAVILION

Barn Sponsor: Idaho AgCredit

8 am Boer Goat Judging, Purebred/Full Blood Registered Does

10 am 4-H Market Goat Show

1 pm 4-H Market Lamb Show

BEEF SHOW BARN

Barn Sponsor: Idaho AgCredit

8 am Junior Hereford Show

11:30 am Herefords

1:30 pm Mini Herefords

5 pm 4-H Beef Show

GOAT ARENA

9 am Dairy Goat Judging

YELLOW DAIRY SHOW BARN

8 am 4-H Swine Show

Noon 4-H Dairy Cattle Show

THE GARDEN

10:30 am. Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett

11 am Eggplant, Kohlrabi, and Artichokes, Oh My! Kathleen Hall, advanced Master Gardener

SEPTEMBER 10

Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot.

DAY SPONSOR: SPARKLIGHT ADVERTISING

ON THE GROUNDS

10 am – 10 pm Buildings and Barns open

Noon – 11 pm Butler Amusements Carnival Rides open

1 & 3 pm Adam the Great – strolling the grounds in Basic American Foods Food Court Area

2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building

THE BANK OF COMMERCE GRANDSTAND

Noon Pari-Mutuel Racing and Indian Relay Races

Presented by: Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel

7:30 pm Third Eye Blind

BIG DOG SOLAR FREE STAGE

Noon – 9 pm Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

4 & 6 pm Adam the Great, Comedic Magician

5 & 7 pm The Matt Baker Comedy + Stunt Show

NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE

Noon – 9 pm Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

5 & 8 pm The Donald & Dubya Show, Comedy Show

6 & 9 pm The Incredible Hypnotist Richard Barker Show

WEST EVENTS AREA

10 am – 10 pm Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm

Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau

11 am – 9 pm Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure

Presented by: T-Mobile

1 & 3 pm Barrel O’Fun Comedy Show & look for them strolling throughout the day

2; 4 & 7 pm Jetpack Flying Water Circus

Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union

HOME ARTS BUILDING – DEMONSTRATION KITCHEN

9 am 4-H Demonstration

10 am – 8 pm Check Demonstration Kitchen for daily schedule

10 am Caramel Apple Dipping Demo

11 am Grape Jelly

2 pm Cooking Under Pressure with your Insta Cooker

INFIELD

9 am Draft Horse Hitches, Unbraided & Mules (east end)

9:30 am FFA Horse Judging (west end)

GODDARD PAVILION

Barn Sponsor: Idaho AgCredit

9:30 am FFA Livestock Judging

4 pm Pony Halter Classes

5 pm Pony Halter Performance Classes (following Pony Halter Classes)

BEEF SHOW BARN

Barn Sponsor: Idaho AgCredit

9 am Junior Mini Hereford Showmanship

10 am Junior American Angus Show

12:30 pm American Angus Show

3 pm Supreme Over All Beef

5:30 pm 4-H Jr. Market Animal Award Program

6 pm 4-H Jr. Livestock Market Animal Sale

YELLOW DAIRY SHOW BARN

9 am 4-H Dairy Judging Contest

10 am 4-H Dairy Skill-a-thon (immediately following the 4-H Dairy Judging Contest)

THE GARDEN

10:30 am Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett

11 am Intermountain Native Plants, Steven Love, PhD, University of Idaho Scientist

SEPTEMBER 11

Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot.

DAY SPONSOR: DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS – VETERANS CEMETARY

ON THE GROUNDS

10 am – 10 pm Buildings and Barns open

Noon – 11 pm Butler Amusements Carnival Rides open

1 & 3 pm Adam the Great – strolling the grounds in Basic American Foods Food Court Area

2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building

THE BANK OF COMMERCE GRANDSTAND

Noon Pari-Mutuel Racing and Indian Relay Races

Presented by: Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel

7:30 pm September Slam Demolition Derby

Presented by: Blackfoot Elks Lodge

BIG DOG SOLAR FREE STAGE

Noon – 9 pm Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

4 & 6 pm Adam the Great, Comedic Magician

5 & 7 pm The Matt Baker Comedy + Stunt Show

NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE

Noon – 9 pm Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

5 & 8 pm The Donald & Dubya Show, Comedy Show

6 & 9 pm The Incredible Hypnotist Richard Barker Show

WEST EVENTS AREA

10 am – 10 pm Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm

Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau

11 am – 9 pm Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure

Presented by: T-Mobile

1 & 3 pm Barrel O’Fun Comedy Show & look for them strolling throughout the day

2; 4 & 7 pm Jetpack Flying Water Circus

Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union

INFIELD – EAST END

9 am Draft Horse Hitches, Youth – Unbraided & Mules

GODDARD PAVILION

Barn Sponsor: Idaho AgCredit

10 am Open Wether Sire & Dam Show

4-H BUILDING

1 pm 4-H Style Revue

YELLOW DAIRY SHOW BARN

9 am 4-H Livestock Judging Contest

THE GARDEN

10:30 am Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett

3 to 5 pm Share in the Harvest, Bingham County Master Gardeners

Music In The Park at Courthouse Square featuring The Opskamatrists, 6-8 p.m.

Blackfoot Farmers’ Market every Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon through Oct. 30 at 1210 Highland Drive, Blackfoot (corner of Highland and Highway 91). Come support your local farmers’ market where you can find farm-fresh produce and eggs, delicious baked goods, handmade crafts, and much more.

SEPTEMBER 16

The Wall That Heals at Jensen’s Grove in Blackfoot.

SEPTEMBER 17

The Wall That Heals at Jensen’s Grove in Blackfoot.

SEPTEMBER 18

The Wall That Heals at Jensen’s Grove in Blackfoot.

Blackfoot Farmers’ Market every Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon through Oct. 30 at 1210 Highland Drive, Blackfoot (corner of Highland and Highway 91). Come support your local farmers’ market where you can find farm-fresh produce and eggs, delicious baked goods, handmade crafts, and much more.

SEPTEMBER 19

The Wall That Heals at Jensen’s Grove in Blackfoot.

SEPTEMBER 25

Blackfoot Farmers’ Market every Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon through Oct. 30 at 1210 Highland Drive, Blackfoot (corner of Highland and Highway 91). Come support your local farmers’ market where you can find farm-fresh produce and eggs, delicious baked goods, handmade crafts, and much more.

OCTOBER 2

Blackfoot Farmers’ Market every Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon through Oct. 30 at 1210 Highland Drive, Blackfoot (corner of Highland and Highway 91). Come support your local farmers’ market where you can find farm-fresh produce and eggs, delicious baked goods, handmade crafts, and much more.

OCTOBER 9

Blackfoot Farmers’ Market every Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon through Oct. 30 at 1210 Highland Drive, Blackfoot (corner of Highland and Highway 91). Come support your local farmers’ market where you can find farm-fresh produce and eggs, delicious baked goods, handmade crafts, and much more.

Tater Trot Fun Run at Jensen’s Grove. You can now register at www.idahotatertrot.com. Go to the page and follow the links. The event was established 11 years ago to help the Community Dinner Table, “CDT,” fund its annual Christmas box distribution for those in our community who need help during the holiday season. Registration table/bib pick up opens at 8 a.m. 10K walk 9 a.m., 5K walk at 9:30 a.m., 10K run at 9:45 a.m., 5K run at 10 a.m., children’s half-mile run at 10:45 a.m.

OCTOBER 16

Blackfoot Farmers’ Market every Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon through Oct. 30 at 1210 Highland Drive, Blackfoot (corner of Highland and Highway 91). Come support your local farmers’ market where you can find farm-fresh produce and eggs, delicious baked goods, handmade crafts, and much more.

OCTOBER 23

Blackfoot Farmers’ Market every Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon through Oct. 30 at 1210 Highland Drive, Blackfoot (corner of Highland and Highway 91). Come support your local farmers’ market where you can find farm-fresh produce and eggs, delicious baked goods, handmade crafts, and much more.

OCTOBER 30

Blackfoot Farmers’ Market every Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon through Oct. 30 at 1210 Highland Drive, Blackfoot (corner of Highland and Highway 91). Come support your local farmers’ market where you can find farm-fresh produce and eggs, delicious baked goods, handmade crafts, and much more.

