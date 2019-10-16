October 17
Free help with Medicare Part D drug plans through the Senior Health Insurance Benefit (SHIBA) Idaho Department of Insurance. A volunteer will be at Blackfoot School District 55 Tech Center, 555 S. Broadway, Blackfoot, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Bring your new Medicare card and list of medications, preferably from your pharmacist. No appointment is necessary.
”Haunting of the Milmor,” 7:30 p.m., $10 per person at Nuart Theater.
October 18
Semi-annual Shelley Seniors Pinochle Jamboree at Shelley Senior Center, 193 W. Pine St., Shelley. Entry fee $25. To register, contact the Shelley Senior Center at (208) 357-3621 by Oct. 15.
Blackfoot DOES 29th annual craft fair, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at Blackfoot Elks Hall, 123 N. Ash.
October 19
Blackfoot DOES 29th annual craft fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Blackfoot Elks Hall, 123 N. Ash.
Blackfoot Friends of the Library is having its semi-annual used book sale in the basement of the library from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lots of travel books, westerns, science-fiction, coffee table and paperback books. Also a large selection of DVDs and books to be given away.
Chili feed and live auction benefit for Bingham Crisis Center at the Blackfoot Elks Lodge, 123 N. Ash, Blackfoot. Dinner at 5:30 p.m. and live auction at 6:15 p.m. Serving chili with cornbread or chili dog with chips and peach cobbler for dessert. Tickets $5 per person or $20 per family.
October 21
October 22
Dining With Diabetes class hosted by UI Extension, Bingham County, 412 W. Pacific St., Blackfoot, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Classes covering medication, physical activity, complications, and meal management.
October 23
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time, 10 a.m. Learn letter: “T.” Theme: “Trick or Treat.”
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless at the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
Awana Kids Club is back for its seventh year. Awana is a weekly non-denominational, Christian club that presents the Gospel to children through a Bible-based curriculum. Children age 3 (if potty trained) through the sixth grade invited. Wednesday nights from 6:30-8 p.m. Blackfoot Christian Fellowship, 2550 Rose Road.
October 24
October 25
October 26
Downtown Halloween Festival at The Gathering Place in Blackfoot 11:30 a.m. with lunch and entertainment. Tickets for $20 available at the Potato Museum and Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce. Proceeds help support Bingham Crisis Center. Also a downtown Halloween festival with free hay rides and downtown trick-or-treating from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
October 28
October 29
Community Dinner Table resumes. Dinner is served every Tuesday from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
October 30
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time, 10 a.m. Learn letter: “H.” Theme: “Haunted Stories.”
Cottage meeting open to Aberdeen area residents moderated by Rep. Julianne Young, 7 p.m. at 120 S. 3{sup}rd{/sup} W. in Aberdeen. For more information, interested persons may phone Monty Ledford at 480-717-2043.
October 31
November 2
Ninth annual Blackfoot Tater Trot. Event consists of a 10K run/walk, a 5K run/walk and a children’s half-mile run. Participants can register at www.idahotatertrot.com or in person the morning of the race. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. at the main picnic shelter at Jensen Grove. Participants are asked to get signed in 30 minutes prior to the start of their race. Each race will be timed and will start and finish at the shelter. Start times for each run or walk are staggered. The 10K walk is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., the 5K walk at 9:30, the 10K run at 9:45, the 5K run at 10, and the children’s half-mile run at 10:45.
November 5
November 7
November 12
November 14
November 19
November 26
December 3
December 10
December 17
December 24
December 31
