MAY 27
The Blackfoot Community Pantry at 245 W. Sexton is open from 3-6 p.m. During this time, operating with an abundance of caution, it is strictly drive through. A box of food is available to any person who needs it. Please call Ronda Cheatham, pantry director, at (208) 604-2977 with your questions.
MAY 28
Aberdeen High School commencement exercises, 7 p.m. Parade of graduating seniors with route beginning at the northeast corner of the elementary playground at the intersection of Third Street and Central Avenue. Each senior will be announced and will begin driving along the parade route. When the students reach the front of the high school, they will be handed their diplomas by the chairman of the Aberdeen School Board and then continue on the parade route around the football field around to the auditorium and finishing at the corner of Fifth Street and Central Avenue.
JUNE 3
Snake River High School graduation, 1 p.m., under strict social distancing guidelines.
JUNE 4
Blackfoot High School graduation parade beginning 3 p.m. with virtual ceremony following.
JUNE 5
Fifth annual free fitness workout at Jensen Grove, hosted by Rise Fitness, 8:30 a.m. Free to the public. Taught by certified group fitness instructors. Bring water, towel, and yoga mat if you choose.
JUNE 10
JUNE 19
JULY 17
JULY 31
AUGUST 14
AUGUST 28
