JULY 9
Farewell open house for Dulce Phillips at Bingham Crisis Center, 288 N. Shilling, Blackfoot, 2-6 p.m.
JULY 17
Fifth annual free fitness workout at Jensen Grove, hosted by Rise Fitness, 8:30 a.m. Free to the public. Taught by certified group fitness instructors. Bring water, towel, and yoga mat if you choose.
JULY 31
AUGUST 14
AUGUST 28
