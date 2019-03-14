Today, March 15
Snake River School District teacher in-service.
Shelley School District 60 teacher work day, no school.
Blackfoot High School FINAL NIGHT for the production of the musical “Newsies” at 7 p.m. at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 870 S. Fisher. General admission is $10
March 16
Plant this card and watch it grow! 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Needlecraft building, Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. Make a piece of handmade paper with embedded flower seeds that can be planted in the garden. No cost to the first 25 participants that say they are going on the Eastern Idaho State Fair event page. Suitable for ages 4 and up. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Event will end promptly at noon so pick up children by that time.
Bingham County Extension 4-H swine camp at the county Extension office, 412 W. Pacific St., Blackfoot, 9:30-11 a.m.
March 18
Shelley School District 60 teacher make-up day, no school.
Snake River High School Production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid. March 18, 19, 21, 22, 23 evening performances at 7 p.m. Saturday matinee at 2 p.m.
2019 Tribal Elections, — Gibson district — Meet & Greet for the candidates to answer any questions the community may have on their leadership position and experience. Meeting starts at 6 p.m. and food is served.
March 19
Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce Legislative lunch. This will be the last luncheon for this legislative session. Location moved to Bingham County Commission chambers.
March 19-22
Spring break at Shelley School District 60.
March 20
Snake River School Community Library will be starting a community education class of teaching the art of calligraphy. This will be a four-week class which will be open to adults in the community. Cost is $50 and will include all supplies. Sign up in advance at the library.
2019 Tribal Elections, — Lincoln Creek — Meet & Greet for the candidates to answer any questions the community may have on their leadership position and experience. Meeting starts at 6 p.m. and food is served.
March 21
2019 Tribal Elections, — Ross Fork — Meet & Greet for the candidates to answer any questions the community may have on their leadership position and experience. Meeting starts at 6 p.m. and food is served.
March 25
Snake River Library “Let’s Talk About It” adults book club at 6 p.m. Adults meet to discuss the book that they have all read.
Snake River Library Library Family Night at 6:30 p.m. This month’s theme is “Fly with us to the Circus” and will have carnival games and activities. We are basing it around the new live action Dumbo that will be released the same week.
2019 Tribal Elections, — Fort Hall — Meet & Greet for the candidates to answer any questions the community may have on their leadership position and experience. Meeting starts at 6 p.m. and food is served.
March 27
2019 Tribal Elections, — Bannock Creek — Meet & Greet for the candidates to answer any questions the community may have on their leadership position and experience. Meeting starts at 6 p.m. and food is served.
March 27-28
Snake River School District Spring Break (no school).
Blackfoot School Board meeting: Thursday, March 28 – District Office located at 270 E Bridge
March 29-30
7th Annual Blackfoot Quilt Fest, March 29 & 30 at Snake River Jr. High School, 922 West Highway 39. We will have 23 fun classes for you to choose from! There will be 13 quilt related shops in the vendors mall providing the ultimate shopping experience. Plus, we will have a trunk show both Friday and Saturday! For more details check out our website www.blackfootquiltfest.com. Class registration is now open!! Call Jenny at 208-681-8264 or 208-680-3246. Stitch N Giggle with the Stitch N Giggle Quilt Group!
April 29
Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs Town Hall meeting. Bring your family and friends to meet the experts from Idaho Mexican Consulate, Department of Education, Department of Labor. 5:30-8:30 pm. At Mountain View Middle School, 645 Mitchell Ln., Blackfoot. Interpreters will be provided, childcare will be provided. For more information contact the Idaho Commission of Hispanic Affairs, 2399 S Orchard Street, Suite 102, PO Box 83720, Boise ID 83720-0006 (208)334-3776 www.icha.idaho.gov.