February 12
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities for pre-schoolers. Learn Letter: V. Theme: “Hugs & Kisses.”
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
University of Idaho Farm and Ranch Management School, Bonneville Extension Office 1-4 p.m. and Bannock Extension Office 6-9 p.m. Cost: $100 per operation. To register, call or email Ben Eborn at beborn@uidaho.edu or (208) 847-0345. Please RSVP by Jan. 13.
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless in the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
February 13
University of Idaho Farm and Ranch Management School, Bear Lake Extension Office 6-9 p.m. Cost: $100 per operation. To register, call or email Ben Eborn at beborn@uidaho.edu or (208) 847-0345. Please RSVP by Jan. 13.
February 16
Blackfoot Christian Fellowship offering GriefShare, a Christ-centered support group for people who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The 13-week class meets every Sunday evening at the church, {span}2550 Rose Road,{/span} from 5-7 pm, where we watch a video and share in a short discussion time. All are welcome.
February 18
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
February 19
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities for pre-schoolers. Learn Letter: K. Theme: “It’s nice to be kind.”
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
University of Idaho Farm and Ranch Management School, Bonneville Extension Office 1-4 p.m. and Bannock Extension Office 6-9 p.m. Cost: $100 per operation. To register, call or email Ben Eborn at beborn@uidaho.edu or (208) 847-0345. Please RSVP by Jan. 13.
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless in the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
February 20
University of Idaho Farm and Ranch Management School, Bear Lake Extension Office 6-9 p.m. Cost: $100 per operation. To register, call or email Ben Eborn at beborn@uidaho.edu or (208) 847-0345. Please RSVP by Jan. 13.
February 21
Deadline to register for 11th annual Bingham’s Got Talent show. Registration forms are available online at www.jasonleemumc.org or at the Methodist Church at 168 S. University Ave. Registration forms and $25 registration fee must be turned in by 4 p.m. at the Methodist Church (208-785-3611). The church will be open until 4 p.m. to register. The Relay for Life Talent Show will be February 29 at 7 p.m. at BPAC. $250 in prize money will be awarded. Call Tom at (208) 785-3183 for information.
February 23
Blackfoot Christian Fellowship offering GriefShare, a Christ-centered support group for people who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The 13-week class meets every Sunday evening at the church, 2550 Rose Road, from 5-7 pm, where we watch a video and share in a short discussion time. All are welcome.
February 25
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
February 26
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities for pre-schoolers. Learn Letter: O. Theme: “Love Bug.”
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless in the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
February 29
Bingham’s Got Talent, 11th annual talent show organized by the Relay for Life team from Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church in Blackfoot, 7 p.m. at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. Registration forms are available online at www.jasonleemumc.org or at the Methodist Church at 168 S. University Ave. Registration forms and $25 registration fee must be turned in by Feb. 21 at 4 p.m. at the Methodist Church (208-785-3611). The church will be open until 4 p.m. that day. Lyle Albertson and his Strait Country Band perform from 6-7 p.m. Tickets are $6 and $4. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.
March 1
Blackfoot Christian Fellowship offering GriefShare, a Christ-centered support group for people who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The 13-week class meets every Sunday evening at the church, 2550 Rose Road, from 5-7 pm, where we watch a video and share in a short discussion time. All are welcome.
March 3
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
March 4
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
March 10
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training offered by Bingham County Sheriff’s Office at the Snake River High School auditorium, 6-9 p.m. Free and open to the general public.
March 11
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
March 15
Blackfoot Christian Fellowship offering GriefShare, a Christ-centered support group for people who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The 13-week class meets every Sunday evening at the church, 2550 Rose Road, from 5-7 pm, where we watch a video and share in a short discussion time. All are welcome.
March 17
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
March 18
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training offered by Bingham County Sheriff’s Office at Shelley High School, 6-9 p.m. Free and open to the general public.
March 22
Blackfoot Christian Fellowship offering GriefShare, a Christ-centered support group for people who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The 13-week class meets every Sunday evening at the church, 2550 Rose Road, from 5-7 pm, where we watch a video and share in a short discussion time. All are welcome.
March 24
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
March 25
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
March 29
Blackfoot Christian Fellowship offering GriefShare, a Christ-centered support group for people who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The 13-week class meets every Sunday evening at the church, 2550 Rose Road, from 5-7 pm, where we watch a video and share in a short discussion time. All are welcome.
March 31
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
April 1
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
April 5
Blackfoot Christian Fellowship offering GriefShare, a Christ-centered support group for people who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The 13-week class meets every Sunday evening at the church, 2550 Rose Road, from 5-7 pm, where we watch a video and share in a short discussion time. All are welcome.