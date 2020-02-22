February 23
Blackfoot Christian Fellowship offering GriefShare, a Christ-centered support group for people who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The 13-week class meets every Sunday evening at the church, 2550 Rose Road, from 5-7 pm, where we watch a video and share in a short discussion time. All are welcome.
February 24
“Madagascar Jr.” at the Nuart Theater, 7:30 p.m., $10 per seat.
February 25
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
Join in for “Gizmos and Gadgets” at the Blackfoot Public Library every Tuesday from 2- 3 p.m. Bring your gizmos, your gadgets, and your questions. Library staff will try to assist you. Refreshments will be served.
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
February 26
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities for pre-schoolers. Learn Letter: O. Theme: “Love Bug.”
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless in the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
February 28
February 29
Bingham’s Got Talent, 11th annual talent show organized by the Relay for Life team from Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church in Blackfoot, 7 p.m. at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. Registration forms are available online at www.jasonleemumc.org or at the Methodist Church at 168 S. University Ave. Registration forms and $25 registration fee must be turned in by Feb. 21 at 4 p.m. at the Methodist Church (208-785-3611). The church will be open until 4 p.m. that day. Lyle Albertson and his Strait Country Band perform from 6-7 p.m. Tickets are $6 and $4. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.
March 1
March 2
March 3
March 4
March 8
March 10
Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training offered by Bingham County Sheriff’s Office at the Snake River High School auditorium, 6-9 p.m. Free and open to the general public.
March 11
March 12
Autism Friends of Bingham parent support group with certified child care at Dawn Enterprises, 6-7:30 p.m.
March 15
March 17
March 18
Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training offered by Bingham County Sheriff’s Office at Shelley High School, 6-9 p.m. Free and open to the general public.
March 21
{span}Blackfoot Movie Mill presents a sensory friendly movie, “Outward,” for Autism Friends of Bingham, 9 a.m.{/span}
March 24
March 25
March 28
{div dir=”auto”}Social skills board game group for autistic children, 2-4 p.m. Call TJ Boyer with any questions at (208) 680-0235 or join Autism Friends of Bingham on Facebook.{/div}
March 29
March 31
April 1
April 5
April 7
