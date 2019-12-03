December 4
Bingham County Christmas Tree Fantasy, Needlecraft Building at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Story Time at Snake River Community Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Story time at Blackfoot Public Library, 10 a.m. Pre-schoolers with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities. Learn letter: “B.” Theme: “Polar Express.”
Free help with Medicare Part D drug plans through the Senior Health Insurance Benefit (SHIBA) Idaho Department of Insurance. A volunteer will be at Blackfoot School District 55 Tech Center, 555 S. Broadway, Blackfoot, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Bring your new Medicare card and list of medications, preferably from your pharmacist. No appointment is necessary. This is the last week to take advantage of this free help.
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless at the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
December 5
Bingham County Christmas Tree Fantasy, Needlecraft Building at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fantasy Auction 7 p.m. Planning on bidding? Come early to register!
December 6
Bingham County Christmas Tree Fantasy, Needlecraft Building at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Snake River Community Orchestra Concert, “Music for a Winter’s Night,” 7:30 p.m. at the Snake River High School Auditorium. Admission is free, although donations to help purchase new music are always appreciated. Featuring an eclectic mix of classical, movie, and Christmas music to relax with on a winter’s night.
December 7
Bingham County Christmas Tree Fantasy, Needlecraft Building at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
St. John’s Mission Christmas Bazaar at the church on Sheep Trail Road in Pingree, 12-4 p.m. Along with delicious homemade noodles, lunch, bazaar items, and drawing tickets will also be sold. This year they are raffling off a quilt, afghan, a sports camera (similar to a Go-Pro) and $50.
December 9
Bingham County Historical Society presents “Christmas at the Museum,” 190 N. Shilling, 4-8 p.m. Lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. with stories to follow about Bingham County told by Dell Mangum. No admission fee.
December 10
Story Time at Snake River Community Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Bingham County Historical Society presents “Christmas at the Museum,” 190 N. Shilling, 4-8 p.m. Entertainment featured. No admission fee.
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
December 11
Story Time at Snake River Community Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Bingham County Historical Society presents “Christmas at the Museum,” 190 N. Shilling, 4-8 p.m. Entertainment featured. No admission fee.
Story time at Blackfoot Public Library, 10 a.m. Pre-schoolers with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities. Learn letter: “W.” Theme: “Winter Wonderland.” Story Time at Blackfoot will resume Jan. 15.
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless at the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
December 12
Autism Friends of Bingham, a parent support group, meets from 6-7:30 p.m. at Dawn Enterprises, 280 Cedar St., Blackfoot. For more information, call (208) 680-0235. Children are welcome.
Bingham County Historical Society presents “Christmas at the Museum,” 190 N. Shilling, 4-8 p.m. Entertainment featured. No admission fee.
December 13
Bingham County Historical Society presents “Christmas at the Museum,” 190 N. Shilling, 4-8 p.m. Entertainment featured. No admission fee.
December 14
Bingham County Historical Society presents “Christmas at the Museum,” 190 N. Shilling, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus and their elves will be there from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No admission fee.
December 16
Snake River Theater Company will be presenting “Ebenezer Scrooge the Musical,” an original production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” with original songs and script created by Deanne Casperson for the Snake River schools. Jana McBride is the director with Casperson as music director. Show time will be 7:30 p.m. with pre-shows at 7 p.m. Tickets will be $7 or $30 for immediate family with a discount if purchased before the show opens for $5 or $25/immediate family. Proceeds will go to benefit Snake River Choirs. For more information about the show, go to scroogemusical.com.
December 17
Story Time at Snake River Community Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
December 18
Story Time at Snake River Community Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless at the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
December 19
December 20
Snake River Theater Company will be presenting "Ebenezer Scrooge the Musical," an original production of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" with original songs and script created by Deanne Casperson for the Snake River schools. Jana McBride is the director with Casperson as music director. Show time will be 7:30 p.m. with pre-shows at 7 p.m. Tickets will be $7 or $30 for immediate family with a discount if purchased before the show opens for $5 or $25/immediate family. Proceeds will go to benefit Snake River Choirs. For more information about the show, go to scroogemusical.com. December 21 Snake River Theater Company will be presenting "Ebenezer Scrooge the Musical," an original production of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" with original songs and script created by Deanne Casperson for the Snake River schools. Jana McBride is the director with Casperson as music director. Show time will be 7:30 p.m. with pre-shows at 7 p.m. Tickets will be $7 or $30 for immediate family with a discount if purchased before the show opens for $5 or $25/immediate family. Proceeds will go to benefit Snake River Choirs. For more information about the show, go to scroogemusical.com.
December 24
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
December 31
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.