December 25

There will not be a food distribution at the Blackfoot Community Pantry. Distributions will resume on Jan. 1.

December 31

Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.

January 7

Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.

January 8

Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless in the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.

Blackfoot City Council meets at City Hall, 7 p.m.

January 14

Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.

January 15

Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless in the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.

January 21

Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.

January 22

Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless in the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.

January 28

Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.

January 29

Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless in the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.