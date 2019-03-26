March 27
2019 Tribal Elections — Bannock Creek Meet & Greet for the candidates to answer any questions the community may have on their leadership position and experience. Meeting starts at 6 p.m. and food is served.
Blackfoot Public Library – Story Time – 10 a.m. Today’s Story “Lions and Lambs”.
Volunteers welcome during Helping Hands for the Homeless at the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, Blackfoot, 3-5 p.m.
March 27-28
Snake River School District Spring Break (no school).
March 28
Blackfoot School Board meeting: District Office located at 270 E Bridge.
March 29-30
7th Annual Blackfoot Quilt Fest at Snake River Junior High School, 922 West Highway 39, Blackfoot. We will have 23 fun classes for you to choose from! There will be 13 quilt-related shops in the vendors’ mall providing the ultimate shopping experience. Plus, we will have a trunk show both Friday and Saturday! For more details check out our website www.blackfootquiltfest.com. Class registration is now open. Call Jenny at (208) 681-8264 or (208) 680-3246. Stitch N Giggle with the Stitch N Giggle Quilt Group!
April 3
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time 10 a.m. Today’s story: ”Worms” — 129 N Broadway, (208) 785-8628. Story Time is best suited for children up to age 6.
Helping Hands for the Homeless. Meets every Wednesday at the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N Broadway from 3-5 p.m.
Freedom First Society presents ”Which World Will It Be?” on socialism in America. Meeting room (next to Petal & Bloom), 91 N. Broadway, Blackfoot. 7 p.m. For more information, contact Dr. Kirt Mckinlay at (208) 681-8218. FreedomFirstSociety.org
Cedar Hills Gun Club meeting at 7 p.m. — Cedar Hills Gun Club range.
April 5-6
The MVMS GT students will go to the State History Day competition in Boise.
April 6
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes. An International Men’s March to stop sexual assault and domestic violence. Saturday, April 6, 2019. Sign in at 8:30 a.m. at the Bingham Crisis Center, 288 N Shilling Ave, Blackfoot. 9 a.m. walk. For more information call the Bingham Crisis Center 208-785-1047.
You’re Invited! Snake River High School Princess Party! Snake River High School, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Princess Nail Salon & Charm School, Name that Disney Tune with the Queen of Hearts, Princess Dancing & Princess Training, Grand Tea Party and more. Get your tickets early at the Snake River School Community Library office or call (208) 684-3061; (208) 684-3063; (208) 681-9594 — $12 with early purchase or $15 at the door — $5 adult escort
You’re Invited – JEDI Training Academy! Ages 5 to 14 — Snake River High School, 9:30 am to 12:30 p.m. Training by Dane Christiansen and other trained helpers. Take home your Kyber Crystal & Sabers, learn battle skills and more Get your tickets early at the Snake River School/Community Library office or call (208) 684-3061, (208) 684-3063 or (208) 681-9594 — $12 with early purchase or $15 at the door, $5 adult escort.
April 10
Helping Hands for the Homeless. Meets every Wednesday at the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N Broadway from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time, 10 a.m. Today’s story: “Baby Animals” — 129 N. Broadway, (208) 785-8628. Story Time is best suited for children up to age 6.
April 13
The Community Orchestra at Firth presents their FREE Spring Concert, 3 p.m. Firth High School gymnasium – Angela Carlson, Director. Enjoy a mosaic of melodies, featuring “Thankful” with The Idaho Falls Choralaires, ”Funny Trombones Polka,” – Trombone Trio, “Pennywhistle Jig”, featuring Melanie Likes on piccolo, sax duet – Dale Christensen and Richard Lindsay, Drum Percussion.
April 17
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time – “Easter” 10 a.m., 129 N. Broadway, (208) 785-8628. Story Time is best suited for children up to age 6.
April 24
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time – “April Showers” 10 a.m, 129 N. Broadway, (208) 785-8628. Story Time is best suited for children up to age 6
April 29
Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs Town Hall meeting. Bring your family and friends to meet the experts from: Idaho Mexican Consulate, Department of Education, Department of Labor. 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. At Mountain View Middle School, 645 Mitchell Ln, Blackfoot. Interpreters will be provided, childcare will be provided. For more information contact the Idaho Commission of Hispanic Affairs, 2399 S Orchard Street, Suite 102, PO Box 83720, Boise ID 83720-0006 (208)334-3776 www.icha.idaho.gov.
May 19 — 25
LIMITED SEATING STILL AVAILABLE! Visit Mount Rushmore and the Black Hills of South Dakota with the Bingham County Senior Citizens Center May 19-25. This trip is open to anyone over the age of 18. $615 includes: Motor coach transportation, 6 nights lodging including 4 consecutive nights in SD, 10 meals (6 breakfasts and 4 dinners), visit to the Mount Rushmore National Memorial, tour of Wildlife Loop Road at Custer State Park, admission to the Unique Journey Museum, guided Tour of Deadwood, plus gaming at a Deadwood Casino, visit to the Amazing Crazy Horse Memorial, and much more! Don’t miss this opportunity! Call Liz at (208)785-4714 for more information or to get your spot reserved.