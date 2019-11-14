November 15
Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade drama students present “Wartsalot, the Frog Prince” by Jeannette Jaquish at the Nuart Theater at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 per individual or $20 per household.
Mountain View Middle School drama students present “Blather, Blarney and Balderdash” by Patrick Rainville Dorn at the Nuart Theater at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 per individual or $20 per household.
November 16
Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade drama students present “Wartsalot, the Frog Prince” by Jeannette Jaquish at the Nuart Theater at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 per individual or $20 per household.
Mountain View Middle School drama students present “Blather, Blarney and Balderdash” by Patrick Rainville Dorn at the Nuart Theater at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 per individual or $20 per household.
November 17
St. John’s Mission members will be making noodles from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church on Sheep Trail Rd, in Pingree. Everyone is invited to help with this huge task. Lunch is provided for workers. The noodles will be sold at the church’s Christmas Bazaar Dec. 7 from 12-4 p.m.
November 19
Story Time at Snake River Community Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The Blackfoot Public Library will offer a basic “tech savvy” class on how to use email and text on your phone and/or computer. Debbie Cochrane will be the instructor. If you are interested, please bring specific questions or concerns to the front desk the next time you’re in the library. This will be a beginning class for people who would like to make more use of email or texting to keep in contact with friends and family. This will be an afternoon class starting at 1 p.m. Bring your phone, laptop, or other device you’ll be using.
Free help with Medicare Part D drug plans through the Senior Health Insurance Benefit (SHIBA) Idaho Department of Insurance. A volunteer will be at Blackfoot School District 55 Tech Center, 555 S. Broadway, Blackfoot, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Bring your new Medicare card and list of medications, preferably from your pharmacist. No appointment is necessary.
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
November 20
Story Time at Snake River Community Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Story time at Blackfoot Public Library, 10 a.m. Pre-schoolers with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities. Learn letter: “D.” Theme: “Turkey Time.”
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless at the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
November 26
Story Time at Snake River Community Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
November 27
Story Time at Snake River Community Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless at the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
November 29
Forgotten Carols at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center 7 p.m. Kick off your holiday season with this memorable show. The goal is to keep it as an annual holiday event in the community. Tickets are $19.50-$34.50 and can only be purchased at forgottencarols.com.
December 3
Story Time at Snake River Community Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
The Snake River Travel Plaza, along with the City of Blackfoot, announce the 3rd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. at the plaza, 320 W. Highway 26.
December 4
Story Time at Snake River Community Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Story time at Blackfoot Public Library, 10 a.m. Pre-schoolers with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities. Learn letter: “B.” Theme: “Polar Express.”
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless at the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
December 7
St. John’s Mission Christmas Bazaar at the church on Sheep Trail Road in Pingree, 12-4 p.m. Along with delicious homemade noodles, lunch, bazaar items, and drawing tickets will also be sold. This year they are raffling off a quilt, afghan, a sports camera (similar to a Go-Pro) and $50.
December 10
Story Time at Snake River Community Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
December 11
Story Time at Snake River Community Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Story time at Blackfoot Public Library, 10 a.m. Pre-schoolers with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities. Learn letter: “W.” Theme: “Winter Wonderland.” Story Time at Blackfoot will resume Jan. 15.
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless at the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
December 17
Story Time at Snake River Community Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
December 18
Story Time at Snake River Community Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless at the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
December 24
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
December 31
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.