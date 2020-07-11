JULY 15
Red Cross Blood Drive from noon until 6 p.m. at the Emanuel Lutheran Church, 1110 Parkway Drive. There are appointments available for donors. Please go to redcrossblood.org or call or text Sheri at (208) 680-3473 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome but your donation will be processed more quickly if you have an appointment.
The Blackfoot Community Pantry at 245 W. Sexton is open from 3-6 p.m. During this time, operating with an abundance of caution, it is strictly drive through. A box of food is available to any person who needs it. Please call Ronda Cheatham, pantry director, at (208) 604-2977 with your questions.
JULY 17
Fifth annual free fitness workout at Jensen Grove, hosted by Rise Fitness, 8:30 a.m. Free to the public. Taught by certified group fitness instructors. Bring water, towel, and yoga mat if you choose.
JULY 22
JULY 29
JULY 31
AUGUST 5
AUGUST 8
Paisley Cakes along with Oakridge Gas Station will be hosting the Blackfoot Maker’s Market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market will be held outside at Paisley Cakes at 1800 E. Airport Road. The event will be hosting dozens of local businesses who handcraft and create their products. Bringing cash is suggested, although some individual vendors do accept cards.
AUGUST 12
AUGUST 14
AUGUST 19
AUGUST 26
AUGUST 28
