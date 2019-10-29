October 30
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time, 10 a.m. Learn letter: “H.” Theme: “Haunted Stories.”
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless at the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
Awana Kids Club is back for its seventh year. Awana is a weekly non-denominational, Christian club that presents the Gospel to children through a Bible-based curriculum. Children age 3 (if potty trained) through the sixth grade invited. Wednesday nights from 6:30-8 p.m. Blackfoot Christian Fellowship, 2550 Rose Road.
Cottage meeting open to Aberdeen area residents moderated by Rep. Julianne Young, 7 p.m. at 120 S. 3rd W. in Aberdeen. For more information, interested persons may phone Monty Ledford at 480-717-2043.
”Haunting of the Milmor,” 7:30 p.m., $10 per person at Nuart Theater.
October 31
Free help with Medicare Part D drug plans through the Senior Health Insurance Benefit (SHIBA) Idaho Department of Insurance. A volunteer will be at Blackfoot School District 55 Tech Center, 555 S. Broadway, Blackfoot, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Bring your new Medicare card and list of medications, preferably from your pharmacist. No appointment is necessary.
November 2
Ninth annual Blackfoot Tater Trot. Event consists of a 10K run/walk, a 5K run/walk and a children’s half-mile run. Participants can register at www.idahotatertrot.com or in person the morning of the race. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. at the main picnic shelter at Jensen Grove. Participants are asked to get signed in 30 minutes prior to the start of their race. Each race will be timed and will start and finish at the shelter. Start times for each run or walk are staggered. The 10K walk is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., the 5K walk at 9:30, the 10K run at 9:45, the 5K run at 10, and the children’s half-mile run at 10:45.
November 3
St. John’s Mission members will be making noodles from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church on Sheep Trail Rd, in Pingree. Everyone is invited to help with this huge task. Lunch is provided for workers. The noodles will be sold at the church’s Christmas Bazaar Dec. 7 from 12-4 p.m.
November 5
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
November 6
November 7
November 8
Bar J Wranglers at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.
November 10
November 12
November 13
November 14
November 17
November 19
November 20
November 26
November 27
December 3
December 4
December 7
St. John’s Mission Christmas Bazaar at the church on Sheep Trail Road in Pingree, 12-4 p.m. Along with delicious homemade noodles, lunch, bazaar items, and drawing tickets will also be sold. This year they are raffling off a quilt, afghan, a sports camera (similar to a Go-Pro) and $50.
December 10
December 11
December 17
December 18
December 24
December 31
