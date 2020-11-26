DECEMBER 1
The Community Dinner Table Tuesday dinner winter schedule begins with meals from 5-6:30 p.m. These meals are served at no charge. Packaged meals will be handed out in front of the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church until further notice. To receive your meal, you will need to follow the organized route as directed by signs and volunteers. The route begins on Judicial Street, then turning right on Stout Street. Proceed to the next corner and turn right onto Court Street. Continue to the next corner and turn right onto University. You will see the designated area in front of the church where packaged meals will be handed to you in your vehicle. For safety, please remain in your vehicle and follow the organized route to receive your food at the designated area. There will not be any parking available near the church.
The Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency will hold its December board meeting at 7 a.m. in the chambers room at City Hall.
Blackfoot City Council meets at 7 p.m. Due to the latest COVID-19 order issued by Gov. Little, the meeting will now be held via Zoom only. Citizens may view the meeting by accessing via Zoom by going to https://zoom.us/j/94276760652, dial in 1 (669) 900-6833 – MEETING ID: 942 7676 0652.
DECEMBER 2
The Blackfoot Community Pantry at 245 W. Sexton is open from 3-6 p.m. During this time, operating with an abundance of caution, it is strictly drive through. A box of food is available to any person who needs it. Please call Ronda Cheatham, pantry director, at (208) 604-2977 with your questions.
Red Cross Blood Drive from noon to 6 p.m. at the Emanuel Lutheran Church, 1110 Parkway Drive. There are appointments available for donors. Please go to redcrossblood.org or call or text Sheri at (208) 680-3473 to schedule an appointment. If you try to schedule online and there are no openings please contact Sheri and she will put your name on a wait list. They always have some last minute cancellations and will use the list to fill those appointments. Walk-ins are always welcome but your donation may be processed more quickly if you have an appointment.
DECEMBER 8
The Community Dinner Table Tuesday dinner winter schedule continues from 5-6:30 p.m. These meals are served at no charge. Packaged meals will be handed out in front of the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church until further notice. To receive your meal, you will need to follow the organized route as directed by signs and volunteers. The route begins on Judicial Street, then turning right on Stout Street. Proceed to the next corner and turn right onto Court Street. Continue to the next corner and turn right onto University. You will see the designated area in front of the church where packaged meals will be handed to you in your vehicle. For safety, please remain in your vehicle and follow the organized route to receive your food at the designated area. There will not be any parking available near the church.
DECEMBER 9
The Blackfoot Community Pantry at 245 W. Sexton is open from 3-6 p.m. During this time, operating with an abundance of caution, it is strictly drive through. A box of food is available to any person who needs it. Please call Ronda Cheatham, pantry director, at (208) 604-2977 with your questions.
DECEMBER 15
The Community Dinner Table Tuesday dinner winter schedule continues from 5-6:30 p.m. These meals are served at no charge. Packaged meals will be handed out in front of the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church until further notice. To receive your meal, you will need to follow the organized route as directed by signs and volunteers. The route begins on Judicial Street, then turning right on Stout Street. Proceed to the next corner and turn right onto Court Street. Continue to the next corner and turn right onto University. You will see the designated area in front of the church where packaged meals will be handed to you in your vehicle. For safety, please remain in your vehicle and follow the organized route to receive your food at the designated area. There will not be any parking available near the church.
DECEMBER 16
The Blackfoot Community Pantry at 245 W. Sexton is open from 3-6 p.m. During this time, operating with an abundance of caution, it is strictly drive through. A box of food is available to any person who needs it. Please call Ronda Cheatham, pantry director, at (208) 604-2977 with your questions.
DECEMBER 22
The Community Dinner Table Tuesday dinner winter schedule continues from 5-6:30 p.m. These meals are served at no charge. Packaged meals will be handed out in front of the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church until further notice. To receive your meal, you will need to follow the organized route as directed by signs and volunteers. The route begins on Judicial Street, then turning right on Stout Street. Proceed to the next corner and turn right onto Court Street. Continue to the next corner and turn right onto University. You will see the designated area in front of the church where packaged meals will be handed to you in your vehicle. For safety, please remain in your vehicle and follow the organized route to receive your food at the designated area. There will not be any parking available near the church.
DECEMBER 23
The Blackfoot Community Pantry at 245 W. Sexton is open from 3-6 p.m. During this time, operating with an abundance of caution, it is strictly drive through. A box of food is available to any person who needs it. Please call Ronda Cheatham, pantry director, at (208) 604-2977 with your questions.
DECEMBER 29
The Community Dinner Table Tuesday dinner winter schedule continues from 5-6:30 p.m. These meals are served at no charge. Packaged meals will be handed out in front of the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church until further notice. To receive your meal, you will need to follow the organized route as directed by signs and volunteers. The route begins on Judicial Street, then turning right on Stout Street. Proceed to the next corner and turn right onto Court Street. Continue to the next corner and turn right onto University. You will see the designated area in front of the church where packaged meals will be handed to you in your vehicle. For safety, please remain in your vehicle and follow the organized route to receive your food at the designated area. There will not be any parking available near the church.
DECEMBER 30
The Blackfoot Community Pantry at 245 W. Sexton is open from 3-6 p.m. During this time, operating with an abundance of caution, it is strictly drive through. A box of food is available to any person who needs it. Please call Ronda Cheatham, pantry director, at (208) 604-2977 with your questions.