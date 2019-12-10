December 11
Story Time at Snake River Community Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Bingham County Historical Society presents “Christmas at the Museum,” 190 N. Shilling, 4-8 p.m. Entertainment featured. No admission fee.
Story time at Blackfoot Public Library, 10 a.m. Pre-schoolers with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities. Learn letter: “W.” Theme: “Winter Wonderland.” Story Time at Blackfoot will resume Jan. 15.
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless at the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
December 12
Autism Friends of Bingham, a parent support group, meets from 6-7:30 p.m. at Dawn Enterprises, 280 Cedar St., Blackfoot. For more information, call (208) 680-0235. Children are welcome.
Bingham County Historical Society presents “Christmas at the Museum,” 190 N. Shilling, 4-8 p.m. Entertainment featured. No admission fee.
December 13
Bingham County Historical Society presents “Christmas at the Museum,” 190 N. Shilling, 4-8 p.m. Entertainment featured. No admission fee.
December 14
Bingham County Historical Society presents “Christmas at the Museum,” 190 N. Shilling, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus and their elves will be there from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No admission fee.
December 16
Snake River Theater Company will be presenting “Ebenezer Scrooge the Musical,” an original production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” with original songs and script created by Deanne Casperson for the Snake River schools. Jana McBride is the director with Casperson as music director. Show time will be 7:30 p.m. with pre-shows at 7 p.m. Tickets will be $7 or $30 for immediate family with a discount if purchased before the show opens for $5 or $25/immediate family. Proceeds will go to benefit Snake River Choirs. For more information about the show, go to scroogemusical.com.
The Christmas musical “Joy Has Dawned” by Lloyd Larson will be performed by the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church choir and friends at 7 p.m. at the church, 168 S. University Ave. You will hear wonderful arrangements of some of your favorite hymns such as “Joy to the World,” “Angels We Have Heard on High,” and “Mary Had a Baby,” as well as the narration of the Christmas story. Everyone is welcome. Invite your friends and neighbors to celebrate the Christmas message of joy!
December 17
Story Time at Snake River Community Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
Snake River Theater Company will be presenting “Ebenezer Scrooge the Musical,” an original production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” with original songs and script created by Deanne Casperson for the Snake River schools. Jana McBride is the director with Casperson as music director. Show time will be 7:30 p.m. with pre-shows at 7 p.m. Tickets will be $7 or $30 for immediate family with a discount if purchased before the show opens for $5 or $25/immediate family. Proceeds will go to benefit Snake River Choirs. For more information about the show, go to scroogemusical.com.
December 18
Story Time at Snake River Community Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless at the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
December 19
Snake River Theater Company will be presenting “Ebenezer Scrooge the Musical,” an original production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” with original songs and script created by Deanne Casperson for the Snake River schools. Jana McBride is the director with Casperson as music director. Show time will be 7:30 p.m. with pre-shows at 7 p.m. Tickets will be $7 or $30 for immediate family with a discount if purchased before the show opens for $5 or $25/immediate family. Proceeds will go to benefit Snake River Choirs. For more information about the show, go to scroogemusical.com.
December 20
Snake River Theater Company will be presenting “Ebenezer Scrooge the Musical,” an original production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” with original songs and script created by Deanne Casperson for the Snake River schools. Jana McBride is the director with Casperson as music director. Show time will be 7:30 p.m. with pre-shows at 7 p.m. Tickets will be $7 or $30 for immediate family with a discount if purchased before the show opens for $5 or $25/immediate family. Proceeds will go to benefit Snake River Choirs. For more information about the show, go to scroogemusical.com. Christmas Food Boxes distributed at Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds, sponsored by Community Dinner Table and the Idaho FoodBank. Distribution begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. If you do now sign up in advance, you will not be allowed to go through until after 1 p.m. You must hold your own place in line. Bring your own container. December 21 Snake River Theater Company will be presenting “Ebenezer Scrooge the Musical,” an original production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” with original songs and script created by Deanne Casperson for the Snake River schools. Jana McBride is the director with Casperson as music director. Show time will be 7:30 p.m. with pre-shows at 7 p.m. Tickets will be $7 or $30 for immediate family with a discount if purchased before the show opens for $5 or $25/immediate family. Proceeds will go to benefit Snake River Choirs. For more information about the show, go to scroogemusical.com. Area churches sponsoring live nativity at Jensen Grove, 5-8 p.m. Collecting canned goods for Community Dinner Table. No admission charge. Featuring horse-drawn wagons going through the park with scenes depicting Jesus’ birth. December 22 Area churches sponsoring live nativity at Jensen Grove, 5-8 p.m. Collecting canned goods for Community Dinner Table. No admission charge. Featuring horse-drawn wagons going through the park with scenes depicting Jesus’ birth.
December 24
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
December 31
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.