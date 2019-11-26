November 27
Story Time at Snake River Community Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless at the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
November 28
The Community Dinner Table will serve Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day. It will be served from 1-2:30 p.m. at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University Ave. The meal is free and open to the public. Organizers ask that anyone with musical abilities who would like to perform during the meal call Corenna at 208-785-2583 or 208-680-2585. Also, anyone not able to come to the church who would like to have a meal delivered is asked to call the same number.
November 29
Forgotten Carols at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center 7 p.m. Kick off your holiday season with this memorable show. The goal is to keep it as an annual holiday event in the community. Tickets are $19.50-$34.50 and can only be purchased at forgottencarols.com.
November 30
CDT Benefit Concert given by the Burt Family and Friends. 7 p.m. at the Methodist Church, 168 S. University Ave. Free to everyone. Please bring warm coats and winter wear, canned goods or monetary donations to benefit the Community Dinner Table.
December 2
Join a “Who-bilation” at the Snake River Community Library at 6:30 p.m., showing the original “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” movie. We encourage kids to wear their pajamas and bring a blanket and pillow. Hot cocoa and cookies will be served. Afterward, we will light up our six Christmas trees in the library. One lucky winner will go home with a Christmas train set.
Free help with Medicare Part D drug plans through the Senior Health Insurance Benefit (SHIBA) Idaho Department of Insurance. A volunteer will be at Blackfoot School District 55 Tech Center, 555 S. Broadway, Blackfoot, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Bring your new Medicare card and list of medications, preferably from your pharmacist. No appointment is necessary. This is the last week to take advantage of this free help.
December 3
Bingham County Christmas Tree Fantasy Holiday Tea, Needlecraft Building at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds, 5 p.m., $17 each.
Story Time at Snake River Community Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Free help with Medicare Part D drug plans through the Senior Health Insurance Benefit (SHIBA) Idaho Department of Insurance. A volunteer will be at Blackfoot School District 55 Tech Center, 555 S. Broadway, Blackfoot, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Bring your new Medicare card and list of medications, preferably from your pharmacist. No appointment is necessary. This is the last week to take advantage of this free help.
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
The Snake River Travel Plaza, along with the City of Blackfoot, announce the 3rd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. at the plaza, 320 W. Highway 26.
Blackfoot City Council meeting at City Hall, 7 p.m.
December 4
Bingham County Christmas Tree Fantasy, Needlecraft Building at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Story Time at Snake River Community Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Story time at Blackfoot Public Library, 10 a.m. Pre-schoolers with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities. Learn letter: “B.” Theme: “Polar Express.”
Free help with Medicare Part D drug plans through the Senior Health Insurance Benefit (SHIBA) Idaho Department of Insurance. A volunteer will be at Blackfoot School District 55 Tech Center, 555 S. Broadway, Blackfoot, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Bring your new Medicare card and list of medications, preferably from your pharmacist. No appointment is necessary. This is the last week to take advantage of this free help.
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless at the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
December 5
Bingham County Christmas Tree Fantasy, Needlecraft Building at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fantasy Auction 7 p.m.
Planning on bidding? Come early to register!
Free help with Medicare Part D drug plans through the Senior Health Insurance Benefit (SHIBA) Idaho Department of Insurance. A volunteer will be at Blackfoot School District 55 Tech Center, 555 S. Broadway, Blackfoot, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Bring your new Medicare card and list of medications, preferably from your pharmacist. No appointment is necessary. This is the last week to take advantage of this free help.
December 6
Bingham County Christmas Tree Fantasy, Needlecraft Building at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Free help with Medicare Part D drug plans through the Senior Health Insurance Benefit (SHIBA) Idaho Department of Insurance. A volunteer will be at Blackfoot School District 55 Tech Center, 555 S. Broadway, Blackfoot, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Bring your new Medicare card and list of medications, preferably from your pharmacist. No appointment is necessary. This is the last week to take advantage of this free help.
Snake River Community Orchestra Concert, “Music for a Winter’s Night,” 7:30 p.m. at the Snake River High School Auditorium. Admission is free, although donations to help purchase new music are always appreciated. Featuring an eclectic mix of classical, movie, and Christmas music to relax with on a winter’s night.
December 7
Bingham County Christmas Tree Fantasy, Needlecraft Building at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
St. John’s Mission Christmas Bazaar at the church on Sheep Trail Road in Pingree, 12-4 p.m. Along with delicious homemade noodles, lunch, bazaar items, and drawing tickets will also be sold. This year they are raffling off a quilt, afghan, a sports camera (similar to a Go-Pro) and $50.
December 10
Story Time at Snake River Community Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
December 11
Story Time at Snake River Community Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Story time at Blackfoot Public Library, 10 a.m. Pre-schoolers with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities. Learn letter: “W.” Theme: “Winter Wonderland.” Story Time at Blackfoot will resume Jan. 15.
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless at the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
December 17
Story Time at Snake River Community Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
December 18
Story Time at Snake River Community Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless at the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
December 24
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
December 31
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.