December 17
Half-A-Hog Raffle to benefit SEICAA. Hopkins Packing Company is teaming up with Johnson Show Pigs to benefit those less fortunate in the community. They have donated two half hogs, butchered and wrapped, to be raffled off with all proceeds benefiting SEICAA. Plus, they will deliver the meat to the winners on Christmas Eve. The drawing will be on Dec. 23. Tickets are $10 each with two chances to win. Tickets can be purchased at Hopkins Packing, 52 N. Ash St., or at SEICAA, 206 S. Spruce.
Story Time at Snake River Community Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Last opportunity to sign up for a CDT Christmas Food Box at the Community Dinner Table at the Methodist Church, 168 S. University, from 5–6:30 p.m. Distribution of the boxes is December 20 at the Needlecraft Building at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds, beginning at 11 a.m. You must sign up for a box in order to receive one. This is for those who need food for their Christmas dinner. For information, please call (208) 785-4964.
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
Snake River Theater Company will be presenting “Ebenezer Scrooge the Musical,” an original production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” with original songs and script created by Deanne Casperson for the Snake River schools. Jana McBride is the director with Casperson as music director. Show time will be 7:30 p.m. with pre-shows at 7 p.m. Tickets will be $7 or $30 for immediate family with a discount if purchased before the show opens for $5 or $25/immediate family. Proceeds will go to benefit Snake River Choirs. For more information about the show, go to scroogemusical.com.
December 18
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless at the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
There will not be a food distribution at the Blackfoot Community Pantry. Distributions will resume on Jan. 1.
December 19
December 20
Snake River Theater Company will be presenting "Ebenezer Scrooge the Musical," an original production of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" with original songs and script created by Deanne Casperson for the Snake River schools. Jana McBride is the director with Casperson as music director. Show time will be 7:30 p.m. with pre-shows at 7 p.m. Tickets will be $7 or $30 for immediate family with a discount if purchased before the show opens for $5 or $25/immediate family. Proceeds will go to benefit Snake River Choirs. For more information about the show, go to scroogemusical.com.

Christmas Food Boxes distributed at Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds, sponsored by Community Dinner Table and the Idaho FoodBank. Distribution begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. If you do now sign up in advance, you will not be allowed to go through until after 1 p.m. You must hold your own place in line. Bring your own container.

Bingham County property taxes due by Dec. 20.

December 21

Snake River Theater Company will be presenting "Ebenezer Scrooge the Musical," an original production of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" with original songs and script created by Deanne Casperson for the Snake River schools. Jana McBride is the director with Casperson as music director. Show time will be 7:30 p.m. with pre-shows at 7 p.m. Tickets will be $7 or $30 for immediate family with a discount if purchased before the show opens for $5 or $25/immediate family. Proceeds will go to benefit Snake River Choirs. For more information about the show, go to scroogemusical.com.

Area churches sponsoring live nativity at Jensen Grove, 5-8 p.m. Collecting canned goods for Community Dinner Table. No admission charge. Featuring horse-drawn wagons going through the park with scenes depicting Jesus' birth.

December 22

Area churches sponsoring live nativity at Jensen Grove, 5-8 p.m. Collecting canned goods for Community Dinner Table. No admission charge. Featuring horse-drawn wagons going through the park with scenes depicting Jesus' birth.
December 25
December 31
