Today, March 14
* End of the third quarter in Shelley School District 60.
* Blackfoot High School production of the musical “Newsies” at 7 p.m. at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 870 S. Fisher General admission is $10.
* Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center (BCCLC) city reveal ceremony at 2 p.m. in the east commons campus located at 2801 Hunters Loop.
March 15
* Snake River School District teacher in-service.
* Shelley School District 60 teacher work day, no school.
* Blackfoot High School production of the musical “Newsies” at 7 p.m. at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 870 S. Fisher. General admission is $10.
March 16
* Plant this card and watch it grow! 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Needlecraft building, Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. Make a piece of handmade paper with embedded flower seeds that can be planted in the garden. No cost to the first 25 participants that say they are going on the Eastern Idaho State Fair event page. Suitable for ages 4 and up. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Event will end promptly at noon so pick up children by that time.
* Bingham County Extension 4-H swine camp at the county Extension office, 412 W. Pacific St., Blackfoot, 9:30-11 a.m.
March 18
* Shelley School District 60 teacher make-up day, no school.
* Snake River High School Production of Disney’s "The Little Mermaid." March 18, 19, 21, 22, 23, evening performances at 7 p.m. Saturday matinee at 2 p.m.
March 19-22
* Spring break at Shelley School District 60.
March 20
* Snake River School Community Library will be starting a community education class of teaching the art of calligraphy. This will be a four-week class which will be open to adults in the community. Cost is $50 and will include all supplies. Sign up in advance at the library.
March 25
* Let’s Talk About It adults book club at 6 p.m. Adults meet to discuss the book that they have all read.
* Library Family Night at 6:30 p.m. This month’s theme is “Fly with us to the Circus” and will have carnival games and activities. Basing it around the new live action Dumbo that will be released the same week.
March 27-28
* Snake River School District Spring Break (no school).
* Blackfoot School Board meeting: Thursday, March 28 – District Office located at 270 E Bridge
March 29-30
* 7th Annual Blackfoot Quilt Fest, March 29 & 30 at Snake River Jr High School, 922 West Highway 39, Blackfoot ID 83221. We will have 23 fun classes for you to choose from! There will be 13 quilt-related shops in the vendors' mall providing the ultimate shopping experience. Plus, we will have a trunk show both Friday and Saturday! For more details check out our website www.blackfootquiltfest.com. Class registration is now open. Call Jenny at 208-681-8264 or 208-680-3246. Stitch N Giggle with the Stitch N Giggle Quilt Group.