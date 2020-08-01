AUGUST 2
Bingham County 4-H/FFA Fair at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. Dairy goat show 9:30 a.m. In order to help keep our 4-H youth participants safe, people will be able to view all shows via Facebook Live. Please see the UI Extension, Bingham County Facebook page or the Bingham County 4-H and FFA Market Animal Sale page for the live viewing. As the CDC continues to encourage social distancing, please encourage family and friends to view the shows from the safe comfort of home.
AUGUST 3
Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church will serve free sack lunches to children ages 1-18. The lunches will be prepared at the church and given out in front, at 168 S. University Avenue, from 11:30 a.m.–12:45 p.m. CDC guidelines will be adhered to in the preparation and serving of the meals.
Bingham County 4-H/FFA Fair at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. Rabbit show 10 a.m., poultry show 12 p.m., brooding sheep show 11 a.m., sheep show 1 p.m. Grab ‘n Go activity available at 2 p.m. located by poultry barn. In order to help keep our 4-H youth participants safe, people will be able to view all shows via Facebook Live. Please see the UI Extension, Bingham County Facebook page or the Bingham County 4-H and FFA Market Animal Sale page for the live viewing. As the CDC continues to encourage social distancing, please encourage family and friends to view the shows from the safe comfort of home.
AUGUST 4
Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church will serve free sack lunches to children ages 1-18. The lunches will be prepared at the church and given out in front, at 168 S. University Avenue, from 11:30 a.m.–12:45 p.m. CDC guidelines will be adhered to in the preparation and serving of the meals.
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints South Stake Center at 900 W. Riverton Road. Please go to redcrossblood.org or call or text Nancy at (208) 680-3313 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome but your donation will be processed faster if you have an appointment.
Bingham County 4-H/FFA Fair at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. Swine show 8 a.m., market goat show 1 p.m., beef show 5 p.m. Grab ‘n Go activity available at 2 p.m. located by poultry barn. In order to help keep our 4-H youth participants safe, people will be able to view all shows via Facebook Live. Please see the UI Extension, Bingham County Facebook page or the Bingham County 4-H and FFA Market Animal Sale page for the live viewing. As the CDC continues to encourage social distancing, please encourage family and friends to view the shows from the safe comfort of home.
Blackfoot City Council meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., preceded by a citizens’ open mic session with Mayor Marc Carroll from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Those attending are encouraged to bring masks to these meetings in case more people show up than what space can provide for social distancing.
AUGUST 5
Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church will serve free sack lunches to children ages 1-18. The lunches will be prepared at the church and given out in front, at 168 S. University Avenue, from 11:30 a.m.–12:45 p.m. CDC guidelines will be adhered to in the preparation and serving of the meals.
The Blackfoot Community Pantry at 245 W. Sexton is open from 3-6 p.m. During this time, operating with an abundance of caution, it is strictly drive through. A box of food is available to any person who needs it. Please call Ronda Cheatham, pantry director, at (208) 604-2977 with your questions.
Bingham County 4-H/FFA Fair at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. Market Animal Sale 5:30 a.m. Also available online at www.LiveAuctions.tv or in person at Goddard Pavilion. If attending in person, you are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. In order to participate in the online broadcast, you must obtain an account with LiveAuctions.tv if you aren’t already registered with them.
AUGUST 6
Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church will serve free sack lunches to children ages 1-18. The lunches will be prepared at the church and given out in front, at 168 S. University Avenue, from 11:30 a.m.–12:45 p.m. CDC guidelines will be adhered to in the preparation and serving of the meals.
{div}SYNC Yoga and Fitness offers a free high fitness class every Thursday at 8 p.m. in Jensen Grove. There is a fundraising event, “Get Loud, End Human Trafficking” on July 30, it’s also a high fitness class, at 8 p.m. also at Jensen Grove, recommended donation $6.{/div}
{div} {/div}
{div}AUGUST 7{/div}
{div} {/div}
{div}Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church will serve free sack lunches to children ages 1-18. The lunches will be prepared at the church and given out in front, at 168 S. University Avenue, from 11:30 a.m.–12:45 p.m. CDC guidelines will be adhered to in the preparation and serving of the meals.{/div}
AUGUST 8
{div dir=”auto”}Paisley Cakes along with Oakridge Gas Station will be hosting the Blackfoot Maker’s Market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market will be held outside at Paisley Cakes at 1800 E. Airport Road. The event will be hosting dozens of local businesses who handcraft and create their products. Bringing cash is suggested, although some individual vendors do accept cards.{/div}
{div dir=”auto”} {/div}
{div dir=”auto”}AUGUST 10{/div}
{div dir=”auto”} {/div}
{div dir=”auto”}Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church will serve free sack lunches to children ages 1-18. The lunches will be prepared at the church and given out in front, at 168 S. University Avenue, from 11:30 a.m.–12:45 p.m. CDC guidelines will be adhered to in the preparation and serving of the meals.{/div}
{div dir=”auto”} {/div}
{div dir=”auto”}AUGUST 11{/div}
{div dir=”auto”} {/div}
{div dir=”auto”}Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church will serve free sack lunches to children ages 1-18. The lunches will be prepared at the church and given out in front, at 168 S. University Avenue, from 11:30 a.m.–12:45 p.m. CDC guidelines will be adhered to in the preparation and serving of the meals.{/div}
{div dir=”auto”} {/div}
{div dir=”auto”}AUGUST 12{/div}
{div dir=”auto”} {/div}
{div dir=”auto”}Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church will serve free sack lunches to children ages 1-18. The lunches will be prepared at the church and given out in front, at 168 S. University Avenue, from 11:30 a.m.–12:45 p.m. CDC guidelines will be adhered to in the preparation and serving of the meals.{/div}
{div dir=”auto”} {/div}
{div dir=”auto”}The Blackfoot Community Pantry at 245 W. Sexton is open from 3-6 p.m. During this time, operating with an abundance of caution, it is strictly drive through. A box of food is available to any person who needs it. Please call Ronda Cheatham, pantry director, at (208) 604-2977 with your questions.{/div}
{div dir=”auto”} {/div}
{div dir=”auto”}AUGUST 13{/div}
{div dir=”auto”} {/div}
{div dir=”auto”}Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church will serve free sack lunches to children ages 1-18. The lunches will be prepared at the church and given out in front, at 168 S. University Avenue, from 11:30 a.m.–12:45 p.m. CDC guidelines will be adhered to in the preparation and serving of the meals.{/div}
{div dir=”auto”} {/div}
{div dir=”auto”}Groveland Water and Sewer District board meeting at 457 W. Highway 39, 7 p.m.{/div}
AUGUST 14
Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church will serve free sack lunches to children ages 1-18. The lunches will be prepared at the church and given out in front, at 168 S. University Avenue, from 11:30 a.m.–12:45 p.m. CDC guidelines will be adhered to in the preparation and serving of the meals.
Fifth annual free fitness workout at Jensen Grove, hosted by Rise Fitness, 8:30 a.m. Free to the public. Taught by certified group fitness instructors. Bring water, towel, and yoga mat if you choose.
”Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” presented at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.
AUGUST 15
”Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” presented at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.
AUGUST 17
”Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” presented at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.
AUGUST 18
”Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” presented at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.
AUGUST 19
The Blackfoot Community Pantry at 245 W. Sexton is open from 3-6 p.m. During this time, operating with an abundance of caution, it is strictly drive through. A box of food is available to any person who needs it. Please call Ronda Cheatham, pantry director, at (208) 604-2977 with your questions.
”Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” presented at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.
AUGUST 20
”Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” presented at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.
AUGUST 21
”Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” presented at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.
AUGUST 22
”Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” presented at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.
AUGUST 26
The Blackfoot Community Pantry at 245 W. Sexton is open from 3-6 p.m. During this time, operating with an abundance of caution, it is strictly drive through. A box of food is available to any person who needs it. Please call Ronda Cheatham, pantry director, at (208) 604-2977 with your questions.
AUGUST 28
Fifth annual free fitness workout at Jensen Grove, hosted by Rise Fitness, 8:30 a.m. Free to the public. Taught by certified group fitness instructors. Bring water, towel, and yoga mat if you choose.
SEPTEMBER 1
Blackfoot City Council meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., preceded by a citizens’ open mic session with Mayor Marc Carroll from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Those attending are encouraged to bring masks to these meetings in case more people show up than what space can provide for social distancing.
{div dir=”auto”}SEPTEMBER 10{/div}
{div dir=”auto”} {/div}
{div dir=”auto”}Groveland Water and Sewer District board meeting at 457 W. Highway 39, 7 p.m.{/div}
{div dir=”auto”} {/div}
{div dir=”auto”}OCTOBER 6{/div}
{div dir=”auto”} {/div}
{div dir=”auto”}Blackfoot City Council meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., preceded by a citizens’ open mic session with Mayor Marc Carroll from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Those attending are encouraged to bring masks to these meetings in case more people show up than what space can provide for social distancing.{/div}
{div dir=”auto”} {/div}
{div dir=”auto”}{div dir=”auto”}OCTOBER 8{/div}{div dir=”auto”} {/div}{div dir=”auto”}Groveland Water and Sewer District board meeting at 457 W. Highway 39, 7 p.m.{/div}{/div}