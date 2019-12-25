December 31
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
January 7
January 8
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless in the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
Blackfoot City Council meets at City Hall, 7 p.m.
January 14
January 15
January 21
January 22
January 28
January 29
