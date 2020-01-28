January 29
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities for pre-schoolers. Learn Letter: B. Theme: “Bumbling Bears.”
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless in the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
University of Idaho Farm and Ranch Management School, Bonneville Extension Office 1-4 p.m. and Bannock Extension Office 6-9 p.m. Cost: $100 per operation. To register, call or email Ben Eborn at beborn@uidaho.edu or (208) 847-0345. Please RSVP by Jan. 13.
January 30
University of Idaho Farm and Ranch Management School, Bear Lake Extension Office 6-9 p.m. Cost: $100 per operation. To register, call or email Ben Eborn at beborn@uidaho.edu or (208) 847-0345. Please RSVP by Jan. 13.
February 4
Blackfoot City Council meeting, 7 p.m. at City Hall. Open microphone session with the mayor from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
February 5
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities for pre-schoolers. Learn Letter: R. Theme: “Do you see your shadow?”
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
University of Idaho Farm and Ranch Management School, Bonneville Extension Office 1-4 p.m. and Bannock Extension Office 6-9 p.m. Cost: $100 per operation. To register, call or email Ben Eborn at beborn@uidaho.edu or (208) 847-0345. Please RSVP by Jan. 13.
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless in the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
February 6
University of Idaho Farm and Ranch Management School, Bear Lake Extension Office 6-9 p.m. Cost: $100 per operation. To register, call or email Ben Eborn at beborn@uidaho.edu or (208) 847-0345. Please RSVP by Jan. 13.
February 11
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
February 12
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities for pre-schoolers. Learn Letter: V. Theme: “Hugs & Kisses.”
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
University of Idaho Farm and Ranch Management School, Bonneville Extension Office 1-4 p.m. and Bannock Extension Office 6-9 p.m. Cost: $100 per operation. To register, call or email Ben Eborn at beborn@uidaho.edu or (208) 847-0345. Please RSVP by Jan. 13.
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless in the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
February 13
University of Idaho Farm and Ranch Management School, Bear Lake Extension Office 6-9 p.m. Cost: $100 per operation. To register, call or email Ben Eborn at beborn@uidaho.edu or (208) 847-0345. Please RSVP by Jan. 13.
February 18
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
February 19
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities for pre-schoolers. Learn Letter: K. Theme: “It’s nice to be kind.”
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
University of Idaho Farm and Ranch Management School, Bonneville Extension Office 1-4 p.m. and Bannock Extension Office 6-9 p.m. Cost: $100 per operation. To register, call or email Ben Eborn at beborn@uidaho.edu or (208) 847-0345. Please RSVP by Jan. 13.
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless in the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
February 20
University of Idaho Farm and Ranch Management School, Bear Lake Extension Office 6-9 p.m. Cost: $100 per operation. To register, call or email Ben Eborn at beborn@uidaho.edu or (208) 847-0345. Please RSVP by Jan. 13.
February 25
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
February 26
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities for pre-schoolers. Learn Letter: O. Theme: “Love Bug.”
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless in the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
March 3
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
March 4
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
March 10
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training offered by Bingham County Sheriff’s Office at the Snake River High School auditorium, 6-9 p.m. Free and open to the general public.
March 11
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
March 17
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
March 18
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training offered by Bingham County Sheriff’s Office at Shelley High School, 6-9 p.m. Free and open to the general public.
March 24
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
March 25
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
March 31
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
April 1
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.