March 1
Blackfoot Christian Fellowship offering GriefShare, a Christ-centered support group for people who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The 13-week class meets every Sunday evening at the church, 2550 Rose Road, from 5-7 pm, where we watch a video and share in a short discussion time. All are welcome.
March 2
“Madagascar Jr.” at the Nuart Theater, 7:30 p.m., $10 per seat.
March 3
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
Join in for “Gizmos and Gadgets” at the Blackfoot Public Library every Tuesday from 2- 3 p.m. Bring your gizmos, your gadgets, and your questions. Library staff will try to assist you. Refreshments will be served.
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Blackfoot Mayor’s Open Mic session at City Hall, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Blackfoot City Council meets at City Hall at 7 p.m.
March 4
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities for pre-schoolers. Learn Letter: N. Theme: “Lions and Lambs.”
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless in the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
March 7
Bingham County Republican Central Committee is holding its annual Lincoln Day Luncheon at 12:30 p.m. at the Blackfoot Elks Lodge. The committee is honoring retiring Idaho Senate President Pro Tempore Brent Hill. Sen. Hill is the keynote speaker for the event, and will talk on the value of civility in government and politics. Other featured speakers include U.S. Sen. Jim Risch and Congressman Mike Simpson. Both Simpson and Risch will speak on their perspective of what they are seeing first-hand at the federal level. {span}The event is open to the public. The cost to attend the event is $35 per person, or $350 for table of 10.{/span}
March 8
March 10
Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training offered by Bingham County Sheriff’s Office at the Snake River High School auditorium, 6-9 p.m. Free and open to the general public.
March 11
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities for pre-schoolers. Learn Letter: U. Theme: “I Dig Dinosaurs.”
March 12
Autism Friends of Bingham parent support group with certified child care at Dawn Enterprises, 6-7:30 p.m.
March 15
March 17
March 18
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities for pre-schoolers. Learn Letter: Y. Theme: “Pot of Gold.”
Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training offered by Bingham County Sheriff’s Office at Shelley High School, 6-9 p.m. Free and open to the general public.
March 21
{span}Blackfoot Movie Mill presents a sensory friendly movie, “Outward,” for Autism Friends of Bingham, 9 a.m.{/span}
March 24
March 25
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities for pre-schoolers. Learn Letter: C. Theme: “Step Into Spring.”
March 28
{div dir=”auto”}Social skills board game group for autistic children, 2-4 p.m. Call TJ Boyer with any questions at (208) 680-0235 or join Autism Friends of Bingham on Facebook.{/div}
March 29
March 31
April 1
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities for pre-schoolers. Learn Letter: J. Theme: “Let’s Garden.”
April 4
Bingham Crisis Center’s Annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event. There is no registration fee this year but donations will be accepted. Please come out and have an amazing time watching all the guys wear heals. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. and the walk will begin around 9 a.m.
April 5
April 7
Blackfoot Mayor’s Open Mic session at City Hall, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Blackfoot City Council meets at City Hall at 7 p.m.
April 8
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities for pre-schoolers. Learn Letter: E. Theme: “Time For Easter.”
April 14
April 15
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities for pre-schoolers. Learn Letter: Q. Theme: “Let’s Go On A Picnic.”
April 21
April 22
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities for pre-schoolers. Learn Letter: Z. Theme: “Zoom To the Zoo.”
April 25
Bingham County Senior Citizens Center presents a tour of the Grand Canyon, Las Vegas, and the Hoover Dam April 25-May 2. Departure from Senior Citizens Center at 8 a.m. Cost is $849 for eight days and seven nights per person, double occupancy. For information and reservations contact Liz Toler at (208) 785-4714.
April 28
April 29
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities for pre-schoolers. Learn Letter: R. Theme: “April Showers.”
