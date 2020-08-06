AUGUST 7
Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church will serve free sack lunches to children ages 1-18. The lunches will be prepared at the church and given out in front, at 168 S. University Avenue, from 11:30 a.m.–12:45 p.m. CDC guidelines will be adhered to in the preparation and serving of the meals.
AUGUST 8
Paisley Cakes along with Oakridge Gas Station will be hosting the Blackfoot Maker’s Market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market will be held outside at Paisley Cakes at 1800 E. Airport Road. The event will be hosting dozens of local businesses who handcraft and create their products. Bringing cash is suggested, although some individual vendors do accept cards.
AUGUST 10
The Snake River School District will have district-wide substitute teacher training at Rockford Elementary School, 8 a.m. to 12 noon. For more information call (208) 684-3004.
AUGUST 11
AUGUST 12
The Blackfoot Community Pantry at 245 W. Sexton is open from 3-6 p.m. During this time, operating with an abundance of caution, it is strictly drive through. A box of food is available to any person who needs it. Please call Ronda Cheatham, pantry director, at (208) 604-2977 with your questions.
AUGUST 13
Groveland Water and Sewer District board meeting at 457 W. Highway 39, 7 p.m.
AUGUST 14
Fifth annual free fitness workout at Jensen Grove, hosted by Rise Fitness, 8:30 a.m. Free to the public. Taught by certified group fitness instructors. Bring water, towel, and yoga mat if you choose.
”Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” presented at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.
AUGUST 15
AUGUST 17
AUGUST 18
AUGUST 19
AUGUST 20
AUGUST 21
AUGUST 22
AUGUST 26
AUGUST 28
SEPTEMBER 1
Blackfoot City Council meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., preceded by a citizens’ open mic session with Mayor Marc Carroll from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Those attending are encouraged to bring masks to these meetings in case more people show up than what space can provide for social distancing.
SEPTEMBER 10
OCTOBER 6
Blackfoot City Council meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., preceded by a citizens’ open mic session with Mayor Marc Carroll from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Those attending are encouraged to bring masks to these meetings in case more people show up than what space can provide for social distancing.
OCTOBER 8
