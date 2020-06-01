JUNE 3
Snake River High School graduation, 1 p.m., under strict social distancing guidelines.
The Blackfoot Community Pantry at 245 W. Sexton is open from 3-6 p.m. During this time, operating with an abundance of caution, it is strictly drive through. A box of food is available to any person who needs it. Please call Ronda Cheatham, pantry director, at (208) 604-2977 with your questions.
JUNE 4
Blackfoot High School graduation parade beginning 3 p.m. with virtual ceremony following.
JUNE 5
Fifth annual free fitness workout at Jensen Grove, hosted by Rise Fitness, 8:30 a.m. Free to the public. Taught by certified group fitness instructors. Bring water, towel, and yoga mat if you choose.
JUNE 9
American Red Cross blood drive at Spudnik, 584 W. 100 N., Blackfoot, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
JUNE 10
The Blackfoot Community Pantry at 245 W. Sexton is open from 3-6 p.m. During this time, operating with an abundance of caution, it is strictly drive through. A box of food is available to any person who needs it. Please call Ronda Cheatham, pantry director, at (208) 604-2977 with your questions.
JUNE 13
Sho-Ban High School graduation ceremonies at 6 p.m. at the high school gymnasium.
JUNE 17
American Red Cross blood drive at Spudnik, 584 W. 100 N., Blackfoot, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Firth High School commencement at 7 p.m. at the football field.
JUNE 19
Fifth annual free fitness workout at Jensen Grove, hosted by Rise Fitness, 8:30 a.m. Free to the public. Taught by certified group fitness instructors. Bring water, towel, and yoga mat if you choose.
JUNE 20
Bingham Ag Days hosted by Spudnik Equipment Co., 584 W. 100 N., Blackfoot, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
JUNE 22
The second half of 2019 property tax is due.
JULY 17
Fifth annual free fitness workout at Jensen Grove, hosted by Rise Fitness, 8:30 a.m. Free to the public. Taught by certified group fitness instructors. Bring water, towel, and yoga mat if you choose.
JULY 31
Fifth annual free fitness workout at Jensen Grove, hosted by Rise Fitness, 8:30 a.m. Free to the public. Taught by certified group fitness instructors. Bring water, towel, and yoga mat if you choose.
AUGUST 14
Fifth annual free fitness workout at Jensen Grove, hosted by Rise Fitness, 8:30 a.m. Free to the public. Taught by certified group fitness instructors. Bring water, towel, and yoga mat if you choose.
AUGUST 28
Fifth annual free fitness workout at Jensen Grove, hosted by Rise Fitness, 8:30 a.m. Free to the public. Taught by certified group fitness instructors. Bring water, towel, and yoga mat if you choose.