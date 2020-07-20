JULY 22
The Blackfoot Community Pantry at 245 W. Sexton is open from 3-6 p.m. During this time, operating with an abundance of caution, it is strictly drive through. A box of food is available to any person who needs it. Please call Ronda Cheatham, pantry director, at (208) 604-2977 with your questions.
JULY 23
SYNC Yoga and Fitness offers a free high fitness class every Thursday at 8 p.m. in Jensen Grove. There is a fundraising event, “Get Loud, End Human Trafficking” on July 30, it’s also a high fitness class, at 8 p.m. also at Jensen Grove, recommended donation $6.
JULY 29
The Blackfoot Community Pantry at 245 W. Sexton is open from 3-6 p.m. During this time, operating with an abundance of caution, it is strictly drive through. A box of food is available to any person who needs it. Please call Ronda Cheatham, pantry director, at (208) 604-2977 with your questions.
JULY 30
SYNC Yoga and Fitness offers a free high fitness class every Thursday at 8 p.m. in Jensen Grove. There is a fundraising event, “Get Loud, End Human Trafficking” on July 30, it’s also a high fitness class, at 8 p.m. also at Jensen Grove, recommended donation $6.
JULY 31
Fifth annual free fitness workout at Jensen Grove, hosted by Rise Fitness, 8:30 a.m. Free to the public. Taught by certified group fitness instructors. Bring water, towel, and yoga mat if you choose.
Bingham County 4-H/FFA Fair at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. Dog show 8 a.m., dairy cattle show 9 a.m., FCS (sewing, baking, school projects) 10 a.m., horse driving 1 p.m. In order to help keep our 4-H youth participants safe, people will be able to view all shows via Facebook Live. Please see the UI Extension, Bingham County Facebook page or the Bingham County 4-H and FFA Market Animal Sale page for the live viewing. As the CDC continues to encourage social distancing, please encourage family and friends to view the shows from the safe comfort of home.
AUGUST 1
Bingham County 4-H/FFA Fair at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. Horse show 8 a.m. In order to help keep our 4-H youth participants safe, people will be able to view all shows via Facebook Live. Please see the UI Extension, Bingham County Facebook page or the Bingham County 4-H and FFA Market Animal Sale page for the live viewing. As the CDC continues to encourage social distancing, please encourage family and friends to view the shows from the safe comfort of home.
AUGUST 2
Bingham County 4-H/FFA Fair at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. Dairy goat show 9:30 a.m. In order to help keep our 4-H youth participants safe, people will be able to view all shows via Facebook Live. Please see the UI Extension, Bingham County Facebook page or the Bingham County 4-H and FFA Market Animal Sale page for the live viewing. As the CDC continues to encourage social distancing, please encourage family and friends to view the shows from the safe comfort of home.
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints South Stake Center at 900 W. Riverton Road. Please go to redcrossblood.org or call or text Nancy at (208) 680-3313 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome but your donation will be processed faster if you have an appointment.
AUGUST 3
Bingham County 4-H/FFA Fair at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. Rabbit show 10 a.m., poultry show 12 p.m., brooding sheep show 11 a.m., sheep show 1 p.m. Grab ‘n Go activity available at 2 p.m. located by poultry barn. In order to help keep our 4-H youth participants safe, people will be able to view all shows via Facebook Live. Please see the UI Extension, Bingham County Facebook page or the Bingham County 4-H and FFA Market Animal Sale page for the live viewing. As the CDC continues to encourage social distancing, please encourage family and friends to view the shows from the safe comfort of home.
AUGUST 4
Bingham County 4-H/FFA Fair at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. Swine show 8 a.m., market goat show 1 p.m., beef show 5 p.m. Grab ‘n Go activity available at 2 p.m. located by poultry barn. In order to help keep our 4-H youth participants safe, people will be able to view all shows via Facebook Live. Please see the UI Extension, Bingham County Facebook page or the Bingham County 4-H and FFA Market Animal Sale page for the live viewing. As the CDC continues to encourage social distancing, please encourage family and friends to view the shows from the safe comfort of home.
AUGUST 5
The Blackfoot Community Pantry at 245 W. Sexton is open from 3-6 p.m. During this time, operating with an abundance of caution, it is strictly drive through. A box of food is available to any person who needs it. Please call Ronda Cheatham, pantry director, at (208) 604-2977 with your questions.
Bingham County 4-H/FFA Fair at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. Market Animal Sale 5:30 a.m. Also available online at www.LiveAuctions.tv or in person at Goddard Pavilion. If attending in person, you are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. In order to participate in the online broadcast, you must obtain an account with LiveAuctions.tv if you aren’t already registered with them.
AUGUST 6
SYNC Yoga and Fitness offers a free high fitness class every Thursday at 8 p.m. in Jensen Grove. There is a fundraising event, “Get Loud, End Human Trafficking” on July 30, it’s also a high fitness class, at 8 p.m. also at Jensen Grove, recommended donation $6.
AUGUST 8
Paisley Cakes along with Oakridge Gas Station will be hosting the Blackfoot Maker’s Market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market will be held outside at Paisley Cakes at 1800 E. Airport Road. The event will be hosting dozens of local businesses who handcraft and create their products. Bringing cash is suggested, although some individual vendors do accept cards.
AUGUST 12
The Blackfoot Community Pantry at 245 W. Sexton is open from 3-6 p.m. During this time, operating with an abundance of caution, it is strictly drive through. A box of food is available to any person who needs it. Please call Ronda Cheatham, pantry director, at (208) 604-2977 with your questions.
AUGUST 14
Fifth annual free fitness workout at Jensen Grove, hosted by Rise Fitness, 8:30 a.m. Free to the public. Taught by certified group fitness instructors. Bring water, towel, and yoga mat if you choose.
AUGUST 19
The Blackfoot Community Pantry at 245 W. Sexton is open from 3-6 p.m. During this time, operating with an abundance of caution, it is strictly drive through. A box of food is available to any person who needs it. Please call Ronda Cheatham, pantry director, at (208) 604-2977 with your questions.
AUGUST 26
The Blackfoot Community Pantry at 245 W. Sexton is open from 3-6 p.m. During this time, operating with an abundance of caution, it is strictly drive through. A box of food is available to any person who needs it. Please call Ronda Cheatham, pantry director, at (208) 604-2977 with your questions.
AUGUST 28
Fifth annual free fitness workout at Jensen Grove, hosted by Rise Fitness, 8:30 a.m. Free to the public. Taught by certified group fitness instructors. Bring water, towel, and yoga mat if you choose.