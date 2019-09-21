September 24
Snake River Library Story Time every Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., 924 W. Highway 39, Blackfoot.
September 25
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time, 10 a.m. Learn letter: “X.” Theme: “Once Upon a Fairy Tale.”
Aberdeen District Library Storytime, 10:30 a.m.
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless at the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
Blackfoot Public Library Author Night featuring Shauna Holyoak, Kris Millgate, Wendy Swore, and Rick Just, 6:30 p.m.
Awana Kids Club is back for its seventh year. Awana is a weekly non-denominational, Christian club that presents the Gospel to children through a Bible-based curriculum. Children age 3 (if potty trained) through the sixth grade invited. Wednesday nights from 6:30-8 p.m. Blackfoot Christian Fellowship, 2550 Rose Road.
September 27
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting every Friday at 12 noon at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
Maker Activity, 2 p.m., Aberdeen District Library.
September 28
CMA (Crystal Meth Anonymous) meeting at noon every Saturday at 790 N.E. Main (Wada Farms A frame building). For more information, call (208) 681-9258.
October 2
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time, 10 a.m. Learn letter: “M.” Theme: “Monster Mash.”
October 9
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time, 10 a.m. Learn letter: “F.” Theme: “Mystery Reader.”
October 16
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time, 10 a.m. Learn letter: “G.” Theme: “Mostly Ghostly.”
October 23
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time, 10 a.m. Learn letter: “T.” Theme: “Trick or Treat.”
October 30
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time, 10 a.m. Learn letter: “H.” Theme: “Haunted Stories.”
