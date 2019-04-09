April 10
Helping Hands for the Homeless. Meets every Wednesday at the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N Broadway from 3-5 p.m.
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time – 10 a.m. Today’s Story: “Baby Animals” — 129 N. Broadway – (208) 785-8628. Story Time is best suited for children up to age 6.
Blackfoot Public Library Friends of the Public Library “Early Bird” sale – 5:30-7:30 p.m.
April 11
Shelley High School presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s production of “Cinderella” in the Little Theatre at 570 W Fir, Shelley. $6 admission.
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time – 10 a.m. Today’s Story: “Worms” — 129 N Broadway – (208) 785-8628. Story Time is best suited for children up to age 6.
April 12
Shelley High School presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s production of “Cinderella” in the Little Theatre at 570 W Fir, Shelley. $6 admission.
April 13
Blackfoot Public Library Friends of the Library giant spring book sale in the library basement. 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Shelley High School presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s production of “Cinderella” in the Little Theatre at 570 W Fir, Shelley. $6 admission.
The Community Orchestra at Firth presents its FREE Spring Concert – 3 p.m. Firth High School gymnasium – Angela Carlson, Director. Enjoy a mosaic of melodies, featuring “Thankful” with The Idaho Falls Choralaires, “Funny Trombones Polka” – Trombone Trio – “Pennywhistle Jig”, featuring Melanie Likes on Piccolo – Sax Duet – Dale Christensen and Richard Lindsay, Drum Percussion.
Six Appeal Vocal Band — Ultimate, electrifying entertainment at Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. Tickets $20/$15/$10. 7 p.m. – Doors open. 7:30 p.m. – Show starts.
April 15
Shelley School District Planning Day/Early Release
April 16
Snake River High School and junior high 3rd trimester mid-term.
April 17
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time – “Easter” 10 a.m., 129 N. Broadway – (208) 785-8628. Story Time is best suited for children up to age 6.
Snake River School District Board of Trustees meeting, Snake River School District office, 7 p.m.
April 18
Blackfoot School Board meeting, will meet at the Fort Hall Elementary School, 1415 B Avenue, Fort Hall.
April 20
Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds — Green Place workshop in our Garden Area. “Get Fit in the Garden”. For more information call the Fair Office (208) 785-2480 Ext. 101.
April 22
Shelley School District Planning Day/Early Release
April 24
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time – “April Showers” 10 a.m. 129 N. Broadway – (208) 785-8628. Story Time is best suited for children up to age 6.
April 26
Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds — Soil Conservation Tree Sale in the 4-H building. For more information contact the Fair Office (208) 785-2480 Ext. 101.
April 26-27
Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds — Spring Fair/Animal Days Petting Zoo, Family FUN event. For more information contact the Fair Office (208) 785-2480 Ext. 101.
April 29
Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs Town Hall meeting. Bring your family and friends to meet the experts from Idaho Mexican Consulate, Department of Education, Department of Labor. 5:30-8:30 p.m. At Mountain View Middle School, 645 Mitchell Ln, Blackfoot. Interpreters will be provided, childcare will be provided. For more information, contact the Idaho Commission of Hispanic Affairs, 2399 S Orchard Street, Suite 102, PO Box 83720, Boise ID 83720-0006 (208)334-3776 www.icha.idaho.gov.
Shelley School District Planning Day/Early Release
May 6
Shelley School District Planning Day/Early Release
May 10-11
Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds – District High School Rodeo. For more information, contact the Fair Office (208) 785-2480 Ext. 101.
May 13
Shelley School District Planning Day/Early Release
May 16
Snake River’s K-6 Teacher Prep (No school K-6 only)
May 17-19
Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds — District High School Rodeo.
May 18
Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds – Green Place Workshop-Garden area. “Preparing to plant”. For more information, contact the Fair Office (208) 785-2480 Ext. 101.
May 20
Shelley School District Planning Day/Early Release.
May 21
Shelley High School graduation.
Snake River Seniors last day.
May 19-25
LIIMITED SEATING STILL AVAILABLE! Visit Mount Rushmore and the Black Hills of South Dakota with the Bingham County Senior Citizens Center May 19-25. This trip is open to anyone over the age of 18. $615 includes Motor Coach transportation, 6 nights lodging, including 4 consecutive nights in SD, 10 meals (6 breakfasts and 4 dinners), visit to the Mount Rushmore National Memorial, tour of Wildlife Loop Road at Custer State Park, admission to the Unique Journey Museum, guided Tour of Deadwood, plus gaming at a Deadwood Casino, visit to the Amazing Crazy Horse Memorial, and much more! Don’t miss this opportunity! Call Liz at (208) 785-4714 for more information or to get your spot reserved.
May 22
Snake River High School graduation.
Snake River Kindergarten last day.
May 23
Snake River students last day.
May 24
Shelley School District end of 2nd semester/last day of school.
Snake River teachers last day.
May 28
Shelley teachers’ work day.
June 13-16
Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds — East Idaho Spring Classic Dog Show.
June 20-23
Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds — SR Valley Miniature Horse Show. For more information, contact the Fair Office (208) 785-2480 Ext. 101.
June 22
Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds — Green Place Seminar “Summer Solstice Celebration in the Garden.” For more information, contact the Fair Office (208) 785-2480 Ext. 101.
June 28-29
Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds — Boon Carter Ranch Rodeo. For more information, contact the Fair Office (208) 785-2480 Ext. 101.