December 31
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
January 7
January 8
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless in the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
Blackfoot City Council meets at City Hall, 7 p.m.
January 14
January 15
University of Idaho Farm and Ranch Management School, Bonneville Extension Office 1-4 p.m. and Bannock Extension Office 6-9 p.m. Cost: $100 per operation. To register, call or email Ben Eborn at beborn@uidaho.edu or (208) 847-0345. Please RSVP by Jan. 13.
January 16
University of Idaho Farm and Ranch Management School, Bear Lake Extension Office 6-9 p.m. Cost: $100 per operation. To register, call or email Ben Eborn at beborn@uidaho.edu or (208) 847-0345. Please RSVP by Jan. 13.
January 21
January 22
January 23
January 28
January 29
January 30
February 4
February 5
February 6
February 11
February 12
February 13
February 18
February 19
February 20
February 25
February 26
