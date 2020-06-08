JUNE 9
American Red Cross blood drive at Spudnik, 584 W. 100 N., Blackfoot, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
JUNE 10
The Blackfoot Community Pantry at 245 W. Sexton is open from 3-6 p.m. During this time, operating with an abundance of caution, it is strictly drive through. A box of food is available to any person who needs it. Please call Ronda Cheatham, pantry director, at (208) 604-2977 with your questions.
Idaho State University College of Business will host an economic forum for the public and small businesses titled “Rebooting the Economy after COVID.” The public is welcome to attend and ask questions of the panelists. To participate in the forum, go to https://isu.zoom.us/j/99789637562. Those wishing to participate by phone may do so by calling (253) 215 8782 and then dialing in the meeting ID number 997 8963 7562.
JUNE 13
Sho-Ban High School graduation ceremonies at 6 p.m. at the high school gymnasium.
{div dir=”auto”}Blackfoot Maker’s Market hosted by Paisley Cakes and Oakridge convenience store from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Paisley Cakes at 1800 E. Airport Road with dozens of local businesses who handcraft and create their products. If you have questions or are a vendor (handmade items) who would like to join, contact Lanae at (208) 681-4137 or cakes.paisley@gmail.com.{/div}
JUNE 17
American Red Cross blood drive at Spudnik, 584 W. 100 N., Blackfoot, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Firth High School commencement at 7 p.m. at the football field.
JUNE 19
Fifth annual free fitness workout at Jensen Grove, hosted by Rise Fitness, 8:30 a.m. Free to the public. Taught by certified group fitness instructors. Bring water, towel, and yoga mat if you choose.
JUNE 20
Bingham Ag Days hosted by Spudnik Equipment Co., 584 W. 100 N., Blackfoot, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
JUNE 22
The second half of 2019 property tax is due.
JULY 17
Fifth annual free fitness workout at Jensen Grove, hosted by Rise Fitness, 8:30 a.m. Free to the public. Taught by certified group fitness instructors. Bring water, towel, and yoga mat if you choose.
JULY 31
Fifth annual free fitness workout at Jensen Grove, hosted by Rise Fitness, 8:30 a.m. Free to the public. Taught by certified group fitness instructors. Bring water, towel, and yoga mat if you choose.
AUGUST 14
Fifth annual free fitness workout at Jensen Grove, hosted by Rise Fitness, 8:30 a.m. Free to the public. Taught by certified group fitness instructors. Bring water, towel, and yoga mat if you choose.
AUGUST 28
Fifth annual free fitness workout at Jensen Grove, hosted by Rise Fitness, 8:30 a.m. Free to the public. Taught by certified group fitness instructors. Bring water, towel, and yoga mat if you choose.