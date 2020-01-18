January 20
Family Night at the Snake River Community Library at 6:30 p.m. The theme is the Roaring ‘20s. The high school Jazz band will be there to perform songs from the 1920s. The dance team will also be performing and teaching the Charleston to any who want to learn. Food from the era will be served. Optional: dress to impress by wearing flapper dress or fedora hat.
Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce Installation Banquet in the Mennonite Fellowship Hall, 7 p.m. All chamber members and other community members invited to attend.
January 21
Community Dinner Table from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
Snake River Community Library Storytime, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
January 22
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities for pre-schoolers. Learn Letter: I. Theme: “Penguins On Ice.”
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless in the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
University of Idaho Farm and Ranch Management School, Bonneville Extension Office 1-4 p.m. and Bannock Extension Office 6-9 p.m. Cost: $100 per operation. To register, call or email Ben Eborn at beborn@uidaho.edu or (208) 847-0345. Please RSVP by Jan. 13.
Blackfoot Public Library presents “Reading Around The Room” open house, 6-7 p.m. Come and browse ISTCS students’ creative projects. Brochures and books will be available on display. Refreshments will be served.
January 23
University of Idaho Farm and Ranch Management School, Bear Lake Extension Office 6-9 p.m. Cost: $100 per operation. To register, call or email Ben Eborn at beborn@uidaho.edu or (208) 847-0345. Please RSVP by Jan. 13.
January 28
January 29
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities for pre-schoolers. Learn Letter: B. Theme: “Bumbling Bears.”
January 30
February 4
February 5
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities for pre-schoolers. Learn Letter: R. Theme: “Do you see your shadow?”
February 6
February 11
February 12
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities for pre-schoolers. Learn Letter: V. Theme: “Hugs & Kisses.”
February 13
February 18
February 19
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities for pre-schoolers. Learn Letter: K. Theme: “It’s nice to be kind.”
February 20
February 25
February 26
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time with songs, rhymes, stories, puppets, and interactive activities for pre-schoolers. Learn Letter: O. Theme: “Love Bug.”
March 3
March 4
March 10
Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training offered by Bingham County Sheriff’s Office at the Snake River High School auditorium, 6-9 p.m. Free and open to the general public.
March 11
March 17
March 18
Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training offered by Bingham County Sheriff’s Office at Shelley High School, 6-9 p.m. Free and open to the general public.
March 24
March 25
March 31
April 1
