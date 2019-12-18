BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Community Center partnered Wednesday with RizeX as a site for the business organization’s Community Day of Giving, the first of what is hoped to be an annual event, this year turning an eye toward helping children get more exposure to items to help them with fine motor skills.
RizeX is a business mastermind group, with a group of action-minded business owners wanting to take their business to the next level learning from local business owners on how they grew their business, taking the information and tactics they share and masterminding with other business owners to find answers to business concerns.
Blackfoot was among six locations in eastern Idaho which saw RizeX partnering with non-profits for a day of service Wednesday.
“They help to fund service projects as well as buying supplies,” said Ashlee Howell, executive director of the Blackfoot Community Center.
The supplies needed for Wednesday’s drive involved simple, everyday items to help in early learning, putting together fine motor skills kits which included things like tweezers, a paper punch, calculators, crayons and Play-Doh, rubber bands, soft foam dice, colored bears and stickers.
The goal was to partner with other organizations in the community such as Head Start, SEICAA, WIC, and the Infant Toddler program to distribute the kits.
The need for the kits and developing fine motor skills among children comes at least in part because of children’s dependence on electronics such as smartphones and swiping the index finger on a touch screen to stimulate them, Howell said.
“United Way did some research and kindergarten teachers were reporting kids from all income levels were entering kindergarten with a lack of fine motor skills,” she said. “They’re on electronic devices just using their index finger, they’re no longer playing with Play-Doh or crayons to develop those muscles, those fine motor skills. They can’t use pencils, scissors, they can’t take lids off and put them back on glue sticks.
“We need to be able to say as parents and guardians, okay, you can spend 20 minutes on this to develop those motor skills and then spend 20 minutes on the smartphone.”
Skyler Young from RiseX said it was exciting from a business standpoint, especially during the holiday season, to give back to the community.
“More people are learning more about it, that this service is available,” he said. “It’s like the saying ‘it takes a village.’ We are expanding the breadth of the village to east Idaho. We are one large community.”
Colter Hansen said the RizeX day of giving effort is meant to connect communities in a more impactful way.
“It’s a way to remind us that there’s more to life than making the next sale,” Hansen said. “We want to give youth the opportunity to succeed, to recognize that they are loved by the community.”