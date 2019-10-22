BLACKFOOT – Somewhere in Bingham County there’s an elderly person who will go to bed tonight without enough to eat, needed medical attention or dental work, a home without adequate heat, without a bath and clean clothing, maybe even bruised and bleeding from physical abuse.
If so, there’s a group of people who would like to know about it, a group that operates with such little fanfare that most of us don’t even know they exist. But they’re stepping out of the shadows this week because they need the community’s help.
They’re called the Board of Community Guardians and their charge is looking after the welfare of vulnerable adults — people who are incapacitated physically and/or mentally, are too old to properly care for themselves and lack a caring family, and in some cases young adults who are in the same situation.
Chase Hendricks, civil deputy in the county prosecutor’s office, and Laura Lora, manager of the county’s Indigent and Veterans Assistance programs, sat down this week to explain how a board of guardians works.
They said its primary job is to find volunteers willing to act as personal guardians for adults who are unable to handle their personal affairs — to make sure they have a safe place to live, enough to eat, medical and dental care, proper clothing, and if they have an income, to ensure that it’s being spent on their needs and not someone else’s.
But first, the board has to be informed there is such a person in need.
“If anyone knows someone like that, or even suspects that a person needs help, they should notify law enforcement,” said Hendricks, who is legal advisor to the board.
Once law enforcement gets involved it contacts Adult Protection at the Department of Health and Welfare, which begins an investigation. If the investigation turns up abuse or neglect, it notifies the board of guardians and the case is taken to court where a judge appoints a court visitor and guardian ad litem to further investigate. If a need is found, they notify the court, and if the court decides it’s the appropriate thing to do, it makes the person a ward of the Board of Guardians.
When that happens, the board becomes payee for the ward, and the person’s income is sent to Lora’s office. The board works closely with her to ensure proper handling of the funds, and that they are all used to benefit the ward. “All of our wards are on Social Security and Medicaid,” Lora said. “If it turns out they have to be put into a care facility, all but $105 of their income goes to pay that facility, and the rest is used for their personal needs.”
And that amount isn’t always adequate, so when they run out of money, they have to rely on the generosity of people in the community for donations.
The board also reviews applications for guardianship that it receives and trains new members in their duties, which include paying visits to the wards to determine their specific needs. “We try as much as we can to follow their wishes.”
She said once a person becomes a ward of the board, the guardianship continues until the need no longer exists.
Hendricks said another thing the board can do is assist people in finding help for the elderly. “Many families are completely unaware that any type of services exist for the elderly, or else they don’t know how to access them, and the board can help with that. We find people who are not even signed up for the services available to them.”
Hendricks said the population of vulnerable adults in the county is growing and so is the number of people willing to take advantage of their vulnerability if they have some type of income such as a Social Security check, SSI, or other source. “I was amazed when I first started representing the board at the amount of abuse there is in the county,” he said.
Hendricks added that their preference is to have a family member appointed guardian, but that’s not always possible.
“We see too many cases where the designated payees keep the money for themselves instead of spending it on the person it’s intended for, and too often it’s their own family members who do it. Our role as a board is to stop this type of thing from happening, and most times the only way we learn about it is if someone is willing to get involved and report it.”
They said the local board has been in existence since the 1980s and is currently headed by retired educator Dr. David Case. While every county is supposed to have a Board of Community Guardians, Bingham is the only one that has a functioning board, Hendricks said, and that’s due largely to Dr. Case. “He’s been on the board for many years and he’s the one who’s been keeping it alive.”
The board is currently short two members and it needs volunteers and money. It operates on a shoestring budget of $900 from the county, not nearly enough to meet its needs, which include hiring attorneys to represent the people it’s trying to help if it becomes necessary to fight for them in court.
“Fortunately for us, some of the attorneys we contact offer their services pro bono, but if we’re out of money, which we usually are, we have to depend on donations,” Hendricks said.
Hendricks and Lora said while the state spends a ton of money on child protection, nobody appears concerned about the older members of society when they get to the point they’re unable to care for themselves and are just as helpless in their own way as are children.
Anyone interested in sitting on the board as a volunteer guardian, becoming a court visitor, or even a guardian ad litem can contact the county commissioners, Hendricks, Lora, or Susan Cronquist at the Department of Health and Welfare’s Adult Protection in Pocatello, (208) 233-4032.
“We’re passionate about this, and we want other people to be also,” Hendricks said.