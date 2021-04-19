THOMAS – When the track and field facility at Snake River High School came up in need of a new pole vault pit, the members of the Snake River community pitched in and raised enough money to purchase new cushions for the pit so the high school athletes could vault in safety and without concern for serious injury.
The old pit had deteriorated to the extent that when an athlete fell into the pit, puffs of dust from the old material would rise up into the air.
Donations came from all types of sources, including the students themselves.
Heading the list of contributors were KG Nickell Farms, Zero to Perfect Construction, Illuminations Studios, Jacob Campbell, Leavitt Farms General Partnership, Industrial Metal, Mark Leavitt Farms, the Snake River Athletic Department, Snake River School District 55, Athletic Booster Club, Surerus Transport LLC, Jennifer Haily, Krystal & Chris Cleveland, Twin Buttes Lions Club, Anytime Fitness, Shawn Reader – Performance Engineering, Wendy and Shawn Reeder (Wee 3 Farms), Home Smart Realty, Amanda Scott/
Students who contributed and individuals who donated included Natalie Raymond, Mindy Davidson, Aleacia Higginson, Heidi Heath, Amanda Scott, Angela Lish, Tricia Elbl, Nathan Miller, Alicia Harper, Alisa Pratt, Jesse & Julia Phillips, Karen Olsen, Marie Poulter, Susan Fullmer, Amber Anderton, Claudia Bigler, Tiniel Williams, Breanna Hanson, Melissa Goodwin, Jennifer Hill.
The track and field team at Snake River High School thanked all of the people and organizations who havedonated to making it safer for all of the athletes who will be using the facility this year and in the future.
Over $18,000 was raised for this project by these members of the Snake River community.