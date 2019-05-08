BLACKFOOT — Community review listening sessions hosted by the Idaho Rural Partnership are drawing good crowds in Blackfoot which means input on the area’s wants, “don’t wants,” and assets are flowing in, IRP team members say.
Leading up to Wednesday night’s session at the Blackfoot Senior Center, six sessions had been held with another two groups to come today. Input will be summarized and a very preliminary report will be given during the concluding community meeting tonight at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.
“The population attending the sessions has been over the typical mark we’ve seen in other communities,” said Jon Barrett, executive director of the IRP.
Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll attended Wednesday’s listening session and told the audience the review will have some long-reaching effects, and “great feedback” has been received from sessions already held with the Hispanic community, business groups, schools, the Sho-Ban Tribes, and first responders.
“We want to hear where you see a need for change,” Carroll said. “The positive will outweigh the negative, but we still have things to work on.”
Barrett said his group is seeking clarity and focus in where the community wants to place resources, both human and financial.
He said the IRP works with two to three communities per year, and Aberdeen has already participated.
The Wednesday night group was asked what it does not want to see in Blackfoot over the next five years. Responses included deteriorating neighborhoods due in part to lack of funds to repair property, raising taxes, don’t rely on government money, no traffic increase, more than one police officer per patrol car, seeing businesses closing, local improvement districts, crime rates increasing, apathy, and restrictive ordinances.
The group was asked what it does want to see in the city over the next five years, and responses included an overpass for east-west traffic at the railroad tracks, different schedules for trains, the railroad taking care of weeds to reduce fire hazards, additional parks for citizens aside from children, increased jail space, synergy of businesses, more accountability for tax dollars and projects, more support of new businesses, road repairs completed before tearing them up more, jobs, a vibrant downtown community, and less farmland converted to housing or businesses.
People were asked for examples of assets and strengths in the area, and the responses included museums, parks, Jensen Grove, bike path, farm land, airport, golf course, baseball parks, the archery range, the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, the historical society, the Eastern Idaho State Fair, light traffic, Blackfoot Community Players, the dog show, and the Milmor haunted house.