BLACKFOOT -- The City of Blackfoot is currently participating in a Community Review being conducted jointly by the Idaho Rural Partnership and other sponsoring agencies including the Idaho Department of Labor, the University of Idaho, and the Idaho Department of Commerce.
According to a press release from Lisa Tornabene, the city's public information officer, at this stage, a random sampling of local households received a postcard invitation to take a survey in preparation for completion of Phase I of the process. Paper surveys will be mailed shortly to those households who did not respond to the postcard invitation. Surveys must be completed by May 14.
"Should you not receive a postcard, don’t worry, there is still an opportunity for your voice to be heard," Tornabene said. On May 8 at 7 p.m. there will be a community-wide listening session to give attendees a chance to address the following questions: 1) what don’t you want to see in Blackfoot in the next 5-10 years; 2) what do you want to see in Blackfoot in the next 5-10 years; and 3) what community assets will help you to achieve what you want to see happen?
"It is our hope that, through this process, the City of Blackfoot will reach agreement about community priorities and economic development opportunities, see more residents involved in community organizations and projects, and improve community decision-making and leadership strategies," Tornabene said.
"The city is extremely pleased that we have been awarded the opportunity for a community review, and we join other Idaho cities including Ashton, Plummer, McCammon, and Kimberly in working with the Idaho Rural Partnership."